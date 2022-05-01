Gus Gowland Writers TikTok Musical Based on Netflix's HEARTSTOPPER

Since its release on Netflix a week ago, Heartstopper has been creating quite a stir for its heartwarming and positive lgbtq+ love story. Now, award-winning writer Gus Gowland has created a TikTok musical inspired by the hit series. The show is based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman.

Heartstopper the musical follows the success of previous TikTok musicals inspired by Ratatouille, Bridgerton, and Luca.

Gowland said "Heartstopper was so moving and I really responded to the characters. When I was watching it just cried out to be sung so I couldn't wait to get to the piano and start writing".

Gowland has released two songs from the show so far, with a promise of more to come. Listen to "He Said Hi" and "Would You Kiss Me?" now.

Gus is an award-winning writer and composer from London, UK. His first full-length musical Pieces of String premiered in 2018 at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester. It was The Stage's Best Regional Musical of the year and was nominated for the UK Theatre Best Musical Production award. For Pieces of String, Gus won The Stage Debut Award for Best Composer/Lyricist, and was nominated for the inaugural Writer's Guild of Great Britain Award for Best Musical Theatre Bookwriting.

Gus has been commissioned by theatres, including York Theatre Royal, Theatre Royal Stratford East, and has developed shows with The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Leeds Conservatoire. In 2020, MP Theatricals released Gus' audio short musical Subway and The Barn Theatre presented a concert of Gus' work as part of their The Barn Presents the music of... series. Gus was commissioned by Olivier Award winning theatre collective Duckie to write songs for Copyright Christmas (Barbican, London). He co-wrote and directed Barren and wrote and performed one-man musical Tell Me On A Thursday at the Camden Fringe.

Gus's song 'The Girl Next Door' was featured in the On Hope digital song cycle and he was commissioned by Hull Pride for their City of Culture celebrations. Gus co-wrote with Alistair Brammer on the MADTrust album 'The West End Goes MAD for Christmas', and his songs have been performed at showcases in London and New York.

Gus is a MGCFutures Bursary recipient and has been shortlisted for the Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Award twice, the Perfect Pitch Award and The KSF Artists of Choice program. Gus's work has been presented at BEAM, the Theatre Royal Stratford East Musical Theatre Workshop and has been supported by the Peggy Ramsay Foundation.

