Guildford Fringe Festival Reveals 10th Anniversary Year Line-up

Celebrating its 10th birthday this summer, Guildford Fringe Festival returns from 24 June until 15 July 2023 with a packed programme of theatre, comedy, poetry, music, visual arts, family-friendly shows, talks and free events - and a few special surprises in store!



The 2023 Guildford Fringe Festival programme is as follows ('Free Fringe' events marked*; family-friendly events marked +):

Comedy: Darren Walsh, Sing-A-Longa-Pub Quiz, Curious! (Emma Ashley-King and Jack Clay), Nathan Cassidy, Rob Duncan, AdLibretto, Cordelia Butters Investigates, Dickie Richards, Aaron Twitchen, Paul Kerensa, Matt Hutchinson, Paul F Taylor, Bright Club, Simon Brodkin, Samantha Day, Danny Buckler, Phil Green, Improv Wolves, Juliette Burton, Eric Rushton, Buttrick and Steel, CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation, Variety D and Mark Nicholas, Jack Campbell, John Tothill, Reckless Comedy showcase, Dylan Dodds, Adam Flood, Tanya Chainey, Alex Hylton, Radiophonics, Kirsty Mann

Theatre: Jemima Smallbones, Everyone's Worried About Eve, Bounce by Tom Derrington, While The World Goes Under, Dinosaurs, La Mouette by Robert Tremayne, based on The Seagull by Anton Chekhov, Love Letters, Sing-A-Longa Pub Quiz, Late Night Shorts, Chrissie and the Skiddle Witch: A Climate Change Musical (for ages 8+)+, An Audience with Edith Piaf+, Talking Heads, The Mystery of the Wee Pirate's Curse, A Double Bill from PPA, Different sketches from Deckchairs by Jean McConnell, Burn, Dumb Blow the Naughty Elephant - the Summer Adult Panto

Live Music: Opera on the Balcony*, Sing When You're Walking*+, Rock Choir LIVE+, Bluebirds on the Balcony*+, CafÃ© de Swing+, Majella Yorston, Annette Gregory & Friends

Cabaret: That Girl*, Big Liz*, Kara Kature, Tiana Biscuit*, The Bordeloo, Evie Ivory*

Other events: Guildford Arts Summer Exhibition*+, Movie & A Meal, 80s Daytime Disco Bottomless Brunch, Ibiza House Bottomless Brunch, Writing Workshop with Paul Kerensa

Tickets are now on sale via GuildfordFringeFestival.com or call the Box Office on 01483 361101. During the Festival, there will be also a daily Box Office at The Star Inn, Quarry Street, from 6-7pm - a great place to catch the Festival team for their top tips on what's taking place.

Charlotte Wyschna, Managing Director of Guildford Fringe Festival, said: "I am thrilled to announce the 10th Guildford Fringe Festival, featuring an eclectic variety of acts and shows that will delight audiences of all ages and interests. What started as a humble festival with just 30 events has now grown to well over 100 events across Guildford, bringing the community together in celebration of the performing arts. As I look forward to our 10th birthday, two personal highlights come to mind: Opera on the Balcony and Bluebirds on the Balcony. These stunning performances on the balcony of the Guildhall captivate audiences with their beautiful music and striking vocals. And the best part? They continue to be free to attend, making them accessible to all, which is what we are all about. I cannot wait for this year's festival to unfold and to see what new and exciting acts will grace our stages. Join us for a celebration of creativity, community and the arts."

Pip Ellis, manager of The Star Inn, said: "As the first venue for Guildford Fringe Festival, it holds a special place in our hearts. We love seeing how the festival has grown and evolved. We're proud to have played a part in its success and would like to thank Charlotte Wyschna and Nick Wyschna for their support. The festival brings a new audience to our pub each year, which we absolutely love. It's wonderful to see people come in and enjoy a drink or a bite to eat before or after a show, and to be part of the vibrant atmosphere that the festival creates. But more than that, we love being part of the arts community. Guildford Fringe Festival showcases the incredible talent that our town and region have to offer, and it's a privilege to be able to support and celebrate that talent. We can't wait to welcome everyone back to The Star Inn for another fantastic festival!"