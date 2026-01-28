Greenwich Theatre Launches New Producing Arm Greenwich Theatre Productions

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Greenwich Theatre has announced a new venture for 2026 with the launch of Greenwich Theatre Productions, a producing arm that will see the theatre's commitment to in-house production increase even further and expand outside of the south London venue with productions presented in theatres across London. This new initiative sits alongside the announcement of an expansive 2026 season, featuring four in-house productions, new writing initiatives, and performances from visiting companies.

Retaining its home and identity in Greenwich as an independent theatre rooted in its local community, the newly launched Greenwich Theatre Productions will go beyond that, both geographically and aspirationally, building upon a long-standing commitment to contemporary work and championing emerging and established writers but extending the life of their shows beyond a single run. In 2026 they will be bringing award-winning in-house work to King's Head Theatre, the Park Theatre and Southwark Playhouse Borough, building relationships with partner venues and strengthening the sustainability and reach of each production.

The season will begin with the UK premiere of Neil LaBute's America the Beautiful, opening at King's Head Theatre from 9th – 21st March, before transferring to Greenwich Theatre from 30th March – 4th April. This triple-chapter initiative, with a collection of 9 short plays by the radical playwright spread over three weeks and two venues, is presented by special arrangement with The Gersh Agency and includes both UK and world premieres in an ambitious line-up. Full casting will be announced later in February.

Executive Producer and CEO of King's Head Theatre's Sofi Berenger comments, Partnerships like this with Greenwich Theatre Productions are central to how we programme at King's Head, creating opportunities for our audiences to encounter established voices like Neil LaBute in new and unexpected ways. By working across two venues, we're not just sharing a production, but bringing our communities together through a genuinely collaborative theatrical experience.

Continuing the company's commitment to re-presenting modern classics with care, scale, and ambition, the critically acclaimed immersive production of TWO by Jim Cartwright transfers to the Park Theatre from 1st – 25th April 2026. With the original cast (Peter Caulfield and Kellie Shirley) returning to play all fourteen characters, the play transports audiences into a working-class pub over the course of a single night in which regulars are welcomed, glasses are smashed and painful truths are inevitably unearthed.

CEO and Artistic Director of Park Theatre Jez Bond comments, We're thrilled to be welcoming Greenwich Theatre Productions' acclaimed revival of Two by Jim Cartwright to Park90. Transfers like this allow us to work collaboratively across London, pooling resources, sharing audiences and creating space for theatre to be experienced as a genuinely communal act. At a time when third spaces are increasingly lost, staging a play that celebrates the social life of the pub feels more vital than ever, not just as a piece of theatre, but as a way of bringing our communities together.

The Wasp by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm will run at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 6th – 30th May, before transferring to Greenwich Theatre from 4th – 12th September. This tense two-hander follows childhood friends Heather and Carla as they reunite under mysterious circumstances. First staged at Trafalgar Studios in 2015 and adapted into a feature film released in 2024, the production continues Greenwich's focus on treating playwrights' bodies of work as living archives rather than single-use moments.

CEO and Artistic Director of Southwark Playhouse Chris Smyrnios comments, We're very much looking forward to hosting this revival of Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's gripping play The Wasp at Southwark Playhouse Borough, and to be working with Greenwich Theatre Productions, as part of their exciting Spring season.

Alongside its touring programme, Greenwich Theatre will present an impressive season of in-house productions in the main house, reinforcing its role as both a producing venue and a cultural hub for southeast London.

The programme launches with a rare revival of Lizzie Nunnery's The Swallowing Dark, playing from 1st – 23rd May 2026. This powerful political thriller explores the experiences of a father and son whose legal status in Britain hangs in the balance after fleeing Zimbabwe under Mugabe. At a time when anti-immigration rhetoric and far-right politics are once again on the rise, and when “post-truth” has become an accepted notion, the play offers a fresh provocation to reconsider the human, ultimately life-or-death power of storytelling.

From 3rd July – 2nd August, Greenwich Theatre will produce a new musical adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. This fresh summer staging incorporates theatrical and musical elements and forms part of the theatre's long-term ambition to establish a recurring Shakespeare tradition in southeast London, bridging generations of audiences through reimagined classics.

Family audiences will be welcomed with The Little Mermaid, adapted by award-winning writer Anthony Spargo, running from 7th – 23rd August. The production reimagines the classic tale through music and character-driven storytelling, continuing Greenwich's emphasis on accessible, high-quality family programming.

The 2026 Greenwich Theatre Pantomime will run from 27th November 2026 to 10th January 2027. Winner of the Best Pantomime Script award at the 2025 UK Panto Awards, writer Anthony Spargo now turns his attention to the tale of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Artistic Director of Greenwich Theatre James Haddrell comments, The 2026 season reflects ongoing growth in in-house production and the theatre's commitment to developing work by both established artists and early-career creatives. The theatre will also continue its fundraising engagements and partnerships, with events scheduled throughout the season.

Throughout the year, Greenwich Theatre will continue to present comedy, new writing, musical events, and one-night engagements, alongside a year-round Emerging Artists Programme offering early-career artists opportunities for development, collaboration, and support through Scratch Nights, WIP showings and an open programming application system. As an independent, community-rooted venue at a time when shared cultural spaces are increasingly under threat, Greenwich Theatre remains committed to preserving, contextualising, and re-presenting stories that deserve time, scale, and care.