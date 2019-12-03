Graziano Di Prima Announces Havana Nights, New National Tour For 2020
Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima is preparing to dazzle and delight audiences with stunning new dance show Havana Nights which tours the UK in 2020.
The 25-year-old will be joined by fellow Strictly professional and fiancée Giada Lini on this first solo UK tour which opens in Chelmsford on 3 March 2020.
Havana Nights promises an exciting mix of Latin dances with individual performances from Graziano and Giada, as well as entertaining group numbers with their supporting dancers.
After opening in Chelmsford, Havana Nights will tour the UK visiting Stevenage, Milton Keynes, Crawley, Tunbridge Wells, Hayes, Bury St Edmunds, St Albans, Kettering, Leamington Spa, Cambridge, Exmouth, Redruth, Cheltenham, Swindon, Yeovil, High Wycombe, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Whitley Bay, Fleetwood, Warrington, Guildford, Reading, Shrewsbury, Southport, and Lichfield.
The show will be fantastic and fast paced and is guaranteed to be fresh and innovative with amazing routines to dazzle and wow its audience.
And along with the spectacular sizzling performances on stage, there will also be opportunities for a special pre-show meet and greet with Graziano and Giada.
Graziano Di Prima was born in Sicily and started dancing at the age of six when his mother enrolled him in classes. He is an Italian Latin Champion, as well as representing Belgium at the World Championships, and made the top 24 at the under 21s Latin World Championships.
He went on to spend three years performing with the world-famous Burn the Floor dance company, where he met his future wife 28-year-old Venetian Giada, romantically proposing to her live on stage between performances.
Graziano joined the Strictly team in 2018, partnering DJ Vick Hope through a series of sparkling and high-energy routines. He recently made Strictly history when he performed the first same sex couple dance with fellow professional Johannes Radebe.
Giada is ranked in the top 25 in the world in the Latin-American style. She won the Italian Showdance Championship nine times and represented Italy at the World Showdance Championships, where she was a finalist and won the Show Dance World Cup in 2014. She was also a finalist in Freestyle Latin representing Italy at the World Champions in China in 2013 and 2014.
She worked as a professional Latin American dancer on a high-profile Italian TV show called Amici di Maria De Filippi for three years, and toured Australia, the UK and Japan with Burn the Floor. Giada joined Strictly as a pro dancer in 2018.
Graziano commented: "I'm so excited to be able to bring Havana Nights to the many dance fans we know there are across the UK. Giada and I have worked closely together on the choreography and content for the show and we're really proud of it. Now I can't wait to visit so many venues around the country, meeting fans and performing all my favourite routines for them live on stage."
Tour Dates
CHELMSFORD
Civic Centre
3 March 2020
01245 606505
https://www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres/#
STEVENAGE
Gordon Craig Theatre
4 March 2020
01438 363200
https://www.gordon-craig.co.uk/
MILTON KEYNES
Stables Theatre
5 March 2020
01908 280800
CRAWLEY
Hawth Theatre
6 March 2020
01293 553636
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth
TUNBRIDGE WELLS
Assembly Hall Theatre
7 March 2020
01245 606505
https://www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk/
HAYES
The Beck Theatre
8 March 2020
020 8561 8371
https://becktheatre.org.uk/Online/
BURY ST EDMUNDS
The Apex
10 March 2020
01284 758000
ST ALBANS
Alban Arena
11 March 2020
01727 844488
https://www.alban-arena.co.uk/
KETTERING
Lighthouse Theatre
12 March 2020
01536 414141
https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/
LEAMINGTON SPA
Royal Spa Centre
13 March 2020
01926 334418
https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre/site/index.php
CAMBRIDGE
Corn Exchange
14 March 2020
01223 357851
https://www.cambridgelive.org.uk/cornex
EXMOUTH
Exmouth Pavilion
15 March 2020
01395 222477
https://www.ledleisure.co.uk/exmouth-pavilion
REDRUTH
Regal Theatre
16 March 2020
01209 216278
https://www.merlincinemas.co.uk/regal-theatre
CHELTENHAM
Town Hall
17 March 2020
0844 576 2210
http://www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/
SWINDON
Wyvern Theatre
20 March 2020
01793 524481
https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/
YEOVIL
Westlands Theatre
21 March 2020
01935 422884
https://www.westlandsyeovil.co.uk/
HIGH WYCOMBE
Wycombe Swan
22 March 2020
01494 512000
https://wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/
GLASGOW
Royal Concert Hall
25 March 2020
0141 353 8000
https://www.glasgowconcerthalls.com
EDINBURGH
Assembly Rooms
26 March 2020
0131 228 1155
WHITLEY BAY
Playhouse Theatre
27 March 2020
0844 248 1588
https://www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk/
FLEETWOOD
Marine Hall
28 March 2020
01253 887693
https://uk.patronbase.com/_Wyre/Productions
WARRINGTON
Parr Hall
29 March 2020
01925 442345
https://parrhall.culturewarrington.org/
GUILDFORD
GLive
31 March 2020
01245 606505
READING
Hexagon Theatre
1 April 2020
0118 960 6060
https://whatsonreading.com/venues/hexagon/whats-on
SHREWSBURY
Theatre Severn
3 April 2020
01743 281281
https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/
SOUTHPORT
The Atkinson
4 April 2020
01704 533333
LICHFIELD
Garrick Theatre
5 April 2020
01543 412121