Further Details Released For AS YOU LIKE IT at the Watermill

Artistic Director Paul Hart and the team at Newbury's The Watermill Theatre are looking forward to opening the Watermill Ensemble's brand-new sustainability focussed production of Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT, adapted by Yolanda Mercy and directed by Paul Hart. With a cast of ten actor musicians and an atmospheric modern folk soundscape, inspired by the music of Mumford & Sons, Fleet Foxes, Bon Iver and Taylor Swift AS YOU LIKE IT - currently in rehearsals - will open as part of the summer 2021 outdoor season on the main lawn on Thursday 24 June and runs until Saturday 24 July, with a press night on Monday 28 June.

Forced to leave their homes behind, Rosalind and Orlando find sanctuary in the forest of Arden. Amongst whispering trees, their worlds collide, and they become entangled in a game of love, lust and mistaken identity.

What follows is a riotous adventure with a feisty heroine in disguise, feuding brothers, love poetry and laughs aplenty! Will love conquer all, or is it merely a madness?

Using responsibly sourced, repurposed, or recyclable materials to create the set, props and costumes, this production of Shakespeare's famous pastoral comedy celebrates the unique environment of The Watermill gardens. With a focus on eco-friendly practices both on and off stage, this season marks a new direction for the venue in terms of sustainability and access for future generations.

Set and costume designer Katie Lias explains, "Creating eco-friendly, sustainable theatre is something I aim for in every production I work on, but none more so than The Watermill's production of 'As You Like It'. With the play's inherent themes of nature and being set in the beautiful grounds, there is a constant reminder of the very landscape we are trying to protect for future generations.

For example, I've looked at what we used on previous Watermill productions and incorporated elements of these costumes, props and set pieces to be recycled in our new show. The floor of the stage even comes from another theatre - in its original form it wasn't what I felt looked right for our aesthetic, so we turned it over and routed 'wooden planks' in it to create the desired finish.

The attempt to create something with as little negative impact as possible is made achievable thanks to a production team and company who place environmentalism at its very core, recognising that, whilst it is often quicker and easier to purchase something new, the future cannot sustain this level of waste."

Emma Barclay plays 'Touchstone', Omar Baroud 'Silvius / Duke Frederick', Emma Manton 'Jacques', Chanelle Modi 'Celia', Katherine Jack 'Rosalind', Ami Okumura-Jones as 'Phebe', Yazdan Qafouri as 'Oliver', Ned Rudkins-Stow as 'Orlando', Jamie Satterthwaite as 'Duke Senior', Tom Sowinski as 'Adam'

AS YOU LIKE IT is directed by Paul Hart, with dramaturgy and adaptation by Yolanda Mercy, set and costume Design by Katie Lias, movement direction by Anjali Mehra, lighting design by Tom White, and sound design by Tom Marshall.

To ensure the safety of all, the summer season will take place outside in The Watermill Theatre's beautiful gardens with shows performed to a socially distanced audience. Audience members can book their own socially distanced seating area, with aisles and space between each seating area. Tables are reserved, and audiences will be able to select a seating area when booking their tickets. Seats will be uncovered, and performances will go ahead whatever the weather. Audiences are advised to bring appropriate clothing for the conditions and may also wish to bring extra cushions and blankets.

Face coverings, unless exempt, will be required to enter indoor spaces, such as the toilets. There will be hand sanitiser stations, a one-way system for accessing the toilets and signage to indicate routes and procedures. There will also be free onsite parking in the main car park. All current government guidelines will apply throughout the season and The Watermill will keep these under constant review.

A two-course pre-show menu from the restaurant will be available to enjoy from 5pm before evening shows starting at 7pm and from midday before matinée performances starting at 2pm. Cream teas will also be available to enjoy in The Watermill's riverside gardens after matinée performances.