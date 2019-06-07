Further Casting Announced For CURTAINS at Darlington Hippodrome

Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP Entertainment are delighted to announce full casting for the Tony award winning musical CURTAINS which stars the previously announced Jason Manford as Detective 'Frank Cioffi' coming to Darlington Hippodrome later this year.

Joining Jason will be musical theatre actress Carley Stenson as 'Georgia Hendriks', Rebecca Lock as 'Carmen', Samuel Holmes as 'Christopher Belling', Leah West as 'Niki Harris' and Alan Burkitt as 'Bobby'.

Carley is currently starring as 'Fantine' in Les Mis rables , at the Queens Theatre in London's West End. Her other West End credits include 'Elle Woods' in Legally Blonde at The Savoy Theatre, 'Princess Fiona' in Shrek the Musical at Theatre Royal Dury Lane and 'Lady of the Lake' in Spamalot at The Playhouse Theatre. She has also played 'Christine Colgate' in the UK Tour of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels . Carley is probably best known for her television work and playing 'Steph Cunningham' in Channel Four's Hollyoaks .

Rebecca Lock most recently starred in Heathers The Musical at the Haymarket Theatre in London. Her other West End credits include MAMMA MIA! at The Novello Theatre, The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre, and Cats at New London Theatre. Rebecca also starred as 'Mrs Banks' in the national tour of Mary Poppins .

Samuel Holmes most recently starred in the UK tour of The Wedding Singer . Samuel's West End credits include Mrs Henderson Presents at No l Coward Theatre and Spamalot at Playhouse Theatre.

Leah West previously starred in Disney's Film 'Beauty and the Beast' and ITV drama 'Unforgotten'. Her previous theatre credits include Grand Hotel and Allegro both at Southwark Playhouse and the UK Tour of The Smallest Show On Earth .

Alan Burkitt was in the original West End Cast of Top Hat at the Aldwych Theatre and then went on to play the lead role of 'Jerry' in the UK national tour. Alan's other theatre credits include, We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre Singin' in the Rain and 42nd Street both at Chichester Festival Theatre.

They are all joined by Emma Caffrey as 'Bambi', Adam Rhys-Charles as 'Daryl Grady', Martin Callaghan as 'Oscar Shapiro', Minal Petal as 'Johnny Harmon' and Mark Sangster as 'Sidney'.

Joining them in the ensemble is, J.R. Ballantyne, Kathryn Barnes, Pamela Blair, Charlie Johnson, Kate Ivory Jordan, Robin Kent, Thomas Lee-Kid, Ben Mundy, Gleanne Purcell-Brown and Samuel John-Humphreys.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of 'Cabaret' and 'Chicago' Kander and Ebb, this production tells the story of Jessica Cranshaw, star of the new Broadway-bound musical Robbin Hood, who has been murdered on stage on opening night! The entire cast and crew are suspects. Time to call in the local detective, Frank Cioffi, who just happens to be a huge musical theatre fan. With a nose for crime and an ear for music, Frank has his work cut out trying to find the killer whilst giving the show a lifeline.

Suitable for ages 12+.

Curtains opens at Darlington Hippodrome on Monday 11 November and runs to Saturday 16 November. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information or to book call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





