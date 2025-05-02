Full Programme Set For Reclaim Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The week-long celebration of women in the arts will feature a wide range of gatherings, workshops, and performances. The festival will be hosted by Exeter Northcott at their city-centre Barnfield Theatre on 9 – 14 Jun. Exeter Northcott Joint Chief Executives Kelly Johnson, Emma Stephenson, and Martin Berry said: “We're so excited to be bringing Reclaim Festival back for the second year running. It is a crucial platform for addressing the persistent underrepresentation of women in the arts, and embodies our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for diverse talent to be seen, nurtured, and celebrated on our stages”

The festival has been produced by local director, theatre maker, and producer Katie Villa, who added: “I'm so excited to share our full programme of events, showcasing amazing work from some of the most incredible women in the South West. The festival celebrates women but is open to everyone and we have so many fantastic events to choose from! From daring performance and breathtaking live art, to fizzy social gatherings and captivating workshops, Reclaim brings together the very best of local, regional and national talent.”

Highlights of the programme include Happenings, an evening of live art, spoken word, moving image, and experimental music. The event is curated by award-winning poet and interdisciplinary artist Kerry Priest, one of the originators of Plymouth's acclaimed SOAK Live Art events. Priest will also lead a Live Art Workshop for anyone interested in getting creative.

Other opportunities for community members to get involved include a Monday Mood Board Brunch, Drag King Workshop, Family Bollywood Dance Workshop, and Life Drawing for the Terrified. Maria Tarokh, artistic director of Exeter Northcott associate artists Company Scherazade, will lead Powerful Bodies — a dance workshop to harness your inner fire. Another Northcott Associate, Naomi Turner, co-director of Documental Theatre, is hosting The Producer Pitstop for local producers to connect with one another.

The performances include: Reclaim the Mic, headlined by multi-award-winning poet Clare Ferguson-Walker; M/Others on the Mic, a daytime open mic gig where children are welcome to be themselves; and Manic, winner of FUSE International Best Solo Show.

Two performances are returning to the Barnfield Theatre: Graceless is a one-woman show created by Grace Plant, a graduate of the Northcott artist development programme, Elevate (formerly ‘Futures’); and Niplash, created by Karla Shacklock, which debuted at the Scratch Night at Reclaim Festival 2024.

“A short work-in-progress performance of Niplash was birthed at the first Reclaim Festival last year.” said Shacklock, “The momentum sparked by that one opportunity, and the continued support of Reclaim, has helped Niplash to not only be developed into a longer festival piece, but most significantly has enabled the work to become integrated into the community, which has always been the dream for Niplash. This year’s performance features a local mum’s choir, invitations for parents to donate stories and unwanted feeding paraphernalia, and a special post show activity hosted by Exeter’s own producer, facilitator and The Daylight Collective founder Lizzy Humber.”

The 2025 festival programme also features a Scratch Night, showcasing four work-in-progress performances from local artists selected through an open call-out, and Scratch Saturday, platforming new work from global majority theatre company Beyond Face and Devon-based performance creative Micha Colombo.

Reclaim Festival will end with Dolly's Film Club Presents: Mean Girls Prom Party, where themed cocktails, karaoke, fancy dress, and crafting collide in a film screening like no other.

Comments