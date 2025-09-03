Full Creative Team Set for FIRESIDE TALES at Punchdrunk Enrichment Stores in Wembley Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full creative team has been revealed for the world premiere of Punchdrunk Enrichment's Fireside Tales, an enchanting interactive adventure for children aged 7-11 and their grown-ups, running at Punchdrunk Enrichment Stores in Wembley Park, Brent from 6 December 2025 – 4 January 2026. The cast will be unveiled soon.

Fireside Tales is written and directed by incoming Artistic Director of Punchdrunk Enrichment Steve McCourt. The creative team announced today will also include design by Mydd Pharo (who has designed and directed works for WildWorks, Kneehigh, Shakespeare's Globe, Royal Court, National Theatre and Young Vic), costume design by Melissa Simon-Hartman (who has collaborated with global icons including Beyoncé and Doja Cat, and whose work has been featured by artists such as Little Mix, Stefflon Don and Wizkid, and appeared in Harper's Bazaar, VOGUE and GQ), lighting design by Sarah Readman (whose credits include Enitan's Game, Punchdrunk Enrichment; The Glass Menagerie, Yard Theatre and The Burnt City, Punchdrunk - as Lighting Associate) and sound design by Dominic Kennedy (whose credits include Enitan's Game, Punchdrunk Enrichment; God's Dice, Soho Theatre; You Stupid Darkness, Paines Plough).

For thousands of years, people have gathered around fires to share stories. But this tradition is fading, and many are at risk of being lost. Now, a new story has arrived: faint as an ember, not yet ready to be told. It needs help to stay alive. Without care, the fire might fade, be forgotten or take on a dangerous new form.

Fireside Tales is a show about the stories we tell, the ones we pass down, the ones we forget and what happens when we take the time to listen. Audiences are invited to step into a magical world where stories flicker like flames and imagination keeps them burning bright. Developed with schools, Fireside Tales encourages young audiences to draw, write and share their own stories.

Mydd Pharo (Designer) said: “Working on ‘Fireside Tales' with the Punchdrunk Enrichment team has been such a joy. Together we've reimagined the space as playful, elemental, and full of possibility, allowing the wild in and bringing the outside alive indoors. It has been a process full of fun, invention, and collaboration, and I'm thrilled to see audiences step into this world we've created.”

Melissa Simon-Hartman (Costume Designer) said: “Being part of ‘Fireside Tales' has been an incredible opportunity to merge my love of storytelling with costume design. I am passionate about creating pieces that don't just dress a character but help transport audiences into whole new worlds. This production celebrates imagination, heritage, and community, values that are at the heart of my practice.”

Sarah Readman (Lighting Designer) said: “I am blazing with joy to be part of creating ‘Fireside Tales' and I'm so excited for people to step into our world, sit around the fire and share stories.”

Ahead of Fireside Tales, outgoing Artistic Director and CEO of Punchdrunk Enrichment Peter Higgin will embark on an epic 100 mile charity run in October from the Isle of Wight to Wembley London over 3 days in a remarkable effort to raise £25,000 for Punchdrunk Enrichment. The money will help Punchdrunk Enrichment reach more children and families, particularly those with limited access to arts and cultural experiences. Funds raised through the Founder to Future Challenge will support their core work: keeping ticket prices affordable, offering schools highly subsidised creative learning projects, and developing bold, imaginative experiences that place children at the heart of the story.

