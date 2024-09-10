Full Cast Set for THE BADDIES at the Royal Lyceum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has been revealed for the brand-new stage adaptation of THE BADDIES, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's smash-hit 2022 story, that will have its world premiere at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh next month, playing from 4 – 20 October, with a press performance on Tuesday 8 October 2024.

Meet the very worst Baddies in the world! Don't you dare to come too close to a witch, a troll and an ancient ghost! The Baddies love being bad. They roar, spook and cast spells to try and scare a girl out of her wits…who will succeed? Or perhaps the girl is braver than they think…

The talented cast consists of James Stirling (Zog and The Flying Doctors, UK Tour and Cadogan Hall, Timpson: the Musical, UK tour) as ‘Ghost', Rachel Bird (The Phantom of the Opera, international tour) as ‘Witch', Dyfrig Morris (The Comedy of Errors, The Winter's Tale, RSC) as ‘Troll', with Lottie Mae O'Kill (Zog, UK Tour, 13 The Musical, Ambassadors) as ‘Mama Mouse' and Yuki Sutton (Ride, Charing Cross Theatre; Sam Wu Is Not Afraid of Ghosts, Polka Theatre) as ‘Girl'. The cast is completed by swings Ellie Shove (The Tiger who came to Tea, UK tour, The Wind in the Willows, Taunton Brewhouse) and Ben Simon (As You Like it, The Duke's Theatre Co, Little Red Riding Hood, Birmingham Rep).

Directed and choreographed by Katie Beard, and with songs by Joe Stilgoe (Zog and Zog and The Flying Doctors), The Baddies is a wickedly hilarious adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's smash-hit story, and a laugh-out-loud riot for all the family. Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's book has been adapted for the stage by David Greig, with dramaturg Jackie Crichton.

The Baddies will have set and costume design by Jasmine Swan, lighting design by Simon Hayes, fight direction by Carlotta De Gregori from RC Annie, puppetry from Edie Edmundsen and illusions by Kevin Quantum. Alongside sound design from Richard Brooks, is musical direction from Paul Herbert, Heather Scott Martin as associate choreographer, and Cleo McCabe as costume supervisor and Craig Fleming as production manager. The stage management team consists of technical SM [lighting] Anna Eagle and CSM Jack Sheffield.

Following the Edinburgh run, The Baddies will play at the Warwick Arts Centre (26 – 27 October), and then the Rose Theatre Kingston from 29 October – 3 November 2024, with a London press performance on Wednesday 30 October at 1pm.

2025 tour dates for The Baddies include Horsham Capitol (Wed 5 - Fri 7 February), (Fri 14 - Sun 16 February), Liverpool Playhouse (Tue 18 - Sat 22 February), Durham Gala (Tue 25 - Thu 27 February), Hull City Hall (Tue 11 - Wed 12 March), Lowther Pavilion (Thu 13 - Fri 14 March), Theatre Royal Winchester (Fri 21 - Sun 23 March), Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre (Tue 1 - Thu 3 April), Coventry Albany (Tue 8 - Sun 13 April), Lowry Quays (Fri 2 - Sun 4 May), The Gaiety Theatre Ayr (Sat 10 May), Leeds Carriageworks (Fri 23 - Sun 25 May), Newbury Corn Exchange (Tue 27 - Thu 29 May), Worcester Swan (Tue 3 - Wed 4 June).

Freckle Productions are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children and the team behind smash -hit stage hits including Stick Man, Tabby McTat, Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales, Zog, and Zog and the Flying Doctors.

Jennifer Sutherland from Freckle Productions said, “Freckle are thrilled and excited to be working with David Greig, Jackie Crichton and the terrific Lyceum Theatre team to create The Baddies and premier the show in such a beautiful theatre in the heart of Edinburgh.”

David Greig, Artistic Director of The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh said, “The Lyceum is delighted to be working with Freckle Productions again, after the resounding success of Stick Man. We look forward to welcoming a whole new generation of theatre goers to The Lyceum with this Julia Donaldson classic.”

Julia Donaldson said, “I am delighted that The Baddies will be brought wickedly to life on stage next year in Edinburgh by The Lyceum, and Freckle Productions, who've done such fun and inventive things with Zog and Stick Man and my other characters over the years. I'm particularly happy that Joe Stilgoe, with his gift for catchy tunes and clever lyrics, has written the songs for the show, and I feel confident that the result will be a great night at the theatre for kids of all ages.”

Tickets are on sale now www.TheBaddiesLive.com

