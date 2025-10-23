Full Cast Set For Tom Stoppard's INDIAN INK at Hampstead Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hampstead Theatre has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Tom Stoppard's Indian Ink. Directed by Jonathan Kent the show will run at Hampstead Theatre from 3 December 2025 to 31 January 2026 with a press night on Monday 15 December.



Joining the previously announced Felicity Kendal (Rosemary and Thyme, The Good Life) as Mrs Swan is Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (Grace Pervades, Theatre Royal Bath; Shardlake; I, Jack Wright) as Flora Crewe and Gavi Singh Chera (Behind the Beautiful Forevers, National Theatre; Lord of the Rings; Blitz) as Nirad Das.





The cast will also include Sagar Arya (The Father and the Assassin, National Theatre ) as Coomaraswami, Mark Carlisle (Once, Phoenix Theatre) as Resident, Neil D'Souza (Out of Season, Hampstead Theatre) as Dilip, Tom Durant-Pritchard (The Tempest, Shakespeare's Globe ) as David Durance, Aaron Gill (East is South, Hampstead Theatre) as Anish Das, Irvine Iqbal (The Father and The Assassin, National Theatre) as Rajah / Politician, Evan Milton (Edward II, RSC ) as Englishman / Eric, Bethany Muir (Water Under The Bridge, Soho Theatre ) as Englishwoman / Nell, Donald Sage Mackay (Girl From The North Country, West End) as Eldon Pike and Sushant Shekhar (Sophia, Mercury Theatre) as Nazrul.



Tom Stoppard's Indian Ink begins in 1930s India. Flora Crewe, a noted Bloomsbury Group poet, undertakes a journey through India for her health. Free-spirited and without social inhibitions she unsettles most people she meets, but secretly captivates Nirad Das, a handsome Indian painter.





1980s England. Flora's sister, Mrs Swan, is visited by an American biographer trying to uncover exactly what took place on the trip – and then Das' son appears in her garden with a painting of Flora by his father – a nude…



Satirising the self-importance of both academia and the ruling class, Tom Stoppard's Indian Ink is an evocative meditation on art and love, exploring how creativity can bridge even the most profound cultural barriers.



Tom Stoppard returns to Hampstead after the triumphant revivals of Hapgood, Rock ‘n' Roll and The Invention of Love. This is the first major revival of Indian Ink since 1995, when Felicity Kendal created the role of Flora Crewe.



Jonathan Kent directs in his first collaboration with Stoppard. His Hampstead credits include House of Games, Double Feature, The Forest and Good People.

