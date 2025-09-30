Full Cast Set For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS at Birmingham Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Birmingham Rep has announced the complete cast for the World Premiere of the much anticipated play-with-songs, Sherlock Holmes and The Twelve Days of Christmas, written by Humphrey Ker and David Reed, with original songs by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The production begins performances at The Rep on 14 November 2025, and runs until 18 January 2026, with a press night on 20 November 2025.

Joining the already announced Humphrey Ker and David Reed as Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson, John Kearns (Never Mind the Buzzocks, Taskmaster, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown), as Lestrade and Margaret Cabourn-Smith (Cheaters, Motherland, Miranda, Daddy Issues on BBC) as Mrs Hudson are: Christian Andrews (Operation Mincemeat, Fanny & Stella) as Fafner, Susan Harrison (BAFTA award-winning Class Dismissed) as Ernie, Cameron Johnson (Here We Are - NT, Guys and Dolls - Bridge Theatre, Nativity - The Rep) as Arthur Stone, Amanda Lindgren (Six, Aladdin) in the Chorus, Mia Overfield (David Walliams' Demon Dentist - Old Rep, Jack in the Beanstalk - York Theatre Royal) in the Chorus, Andrew Pugsley (Showstopper: The Improvised Musical, Game Theory) as Wotan, Chomba S Taulo (The Book of Mormon – West End, Pretty Woman The Musical - Zurich) in the Chorus, Deborah Tracey (Mrs Phelps - RSC's Matilda the Musical - West End, Standing at the Sky's Edge – Sheffield, NT and recipient of an Honorary Fellowship from the Birmingham Conservatoire) as Queen Victoria and Helena Wilson (The Estate - NT and The Hills of California - West End and Broadway), as Athena Faversham.

Humphrey Ker said: ‘As the evenings grow longer and the days get colder, I'm extraordinarily excited to share this daft, Christmassy caper, toe-tapping new songs and tremendous cast with the fine people of Birmingham.'

David Reed added ‘We've assembled a dream cast of hilarious hoofers to bring this show to life. It's been a long old road to get to this point. The fact we are now scant days away from the start of rehearsals and what was once only in our heads will soon be let loose into the world is frankly too exciting for words. Time to dust off the bowler hat, do one last futile sit-up and get to work.'

Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas will be directed by Phillip Breen with Becky Hope-Palmer. Phillip Breen recently adapted and directed Red or Dead (Royal Court Liverpool), Anna Karenina at Chichester Festival Theatre and King Lear (Theatre Cocoon, Tokyo). His previous credits include Crime and Punishment in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong Arts Festivaland The Comedy of Errors for the RSC. Becky Hope-Palmer's credits include Letters to Our Future Government for Traverse Theatre, Romeo and Juliet for Petersfield Shakespeare Festival and Bridezilla and the Orchard of Sin for The Traverse Theatre/Play and a Pint.

The full creative team is Phillip Breen with Becky Hope-Palmer (Direction) Mark Bailey (Designer), Anna Watson (Lighting Designer), John Rigby (Musical Supervision), Christopher Mundy (Musical Direction), Georgina Lamb (Movement), Renny Krupinksi (Fights), Chris Fisher and Will Houston (Illusions), and Helena Palmer (Casting).

It's Christmas in Victorian London but in the West End - where dreams come true and nothing bad ever happens - a flurry of performers are suddenly dying mid-scene. Scotland Yard rules out foul play... until the world's greatest consulting detective, Sherlock Holmes, discovers an intriguing link to The Twelve Days of Christmas. The game is afoot!

Racing against the clock to save French Hens, find Gold Rings and rescue Mother Goose, Sherlock plunges himself into mortal danger. Will this really be the last stand for our hero or will his trusty sidekick Dr Watson and rival hotshot detective Athena Faversham ensure he lives to consume another Christmas Pudding...?