Full Cast Set For Dylan Marcaurele's POP OFF, MICHELANGELO! at Underbelly Boulevard Soho

Blair Russell Productions has announced full casting for Dylan MarcAurele’s Pop Off, Michelangelo! at Underbelly Boulevard Soho. Joe McNeice will direct, with Max Eade and Aidan MacColl reprising their roles as Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci respectively following runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 and concert performances at The Other Palace. The company is completed by Kurran Dhand (Salai), Aoife Haakenson (Mother), Sev Keoshgerian (Italian Chef), Michael Marouli (Pope) and Laura Sillett (Savonarola).



The production opens at Underbelly Boulevard Soho for a limited 5-week run on 23 May 2025, with previews from 17 May, and runs until 22 June.

Director Joe McNeice said, “I couldn’t be more excited to announce the full cast for Pop Off, Michelangelo! as we prepare for our exciting launch at Underbelly Boulevard Soho. With the return of our two brilliant leads and an exceptional supporting cast, this production is set to bring an irrepressible energy and spark to the stage. After a triumphant season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and memorable concert performances, it’s a joy to see this fantastic team come together for its next chapter. The talent, the camp, and the fierce rivalry of this musical comedy are only going to get bigger, bolder, and more spectacular in Soho. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this journey through Renaissance Italy—it's going to be a wild, unforgettable ride!"

