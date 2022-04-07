Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for World Premiere of CORRINA, CORRINA

Headlong and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse have today announced the complete cast and creative team for Corrina, Corrina, a new play by award-winning Liverpool-based playwright Chloe Moss (Run Sister, Run, Love Liverpool), directed by Headlong's Artistic Director Holly Race Roughan (Metamorphoses). A co-production with Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse, Corrina, Corrina will open at the Liverpool Everyman on the 17 May and run until 4 June.

"It's always bad luck for a woman to be on board...no offence."

Corrina, following in her seafaring father's footsteps, boards a cargo ship set for Singapore. Not everyone is pleased to have her aboard... and not everyone will make it to their final destination. This gripping thriller set at sea explores what happens when we think no one is watching us. A story of power dynamics, superstitions and revenge.

Laura Elsworthy (Romeo & Juliet, Northern Girls) plays the title role of Corrina, with James Bradwell (My Night with Reg, Romeo & Juliet) as Angelo, David Crellin (Wuthering Heights, Coronation Street) as the Captain, Martin Sarreal (U.Me: The Musical) as Rafael, Mike Noble (Help, Game) as Will and Angelo Paragoso (Paper Dolls) as Rizal.

The creative team is completed by Set and Costume Designer Moi Tran, Dramaturg Mingyu Lin, Composer and Sound Designer Max Perryment, Lighting and Video Designer Josh Pharo, Movement Director Chi-San Howard, Assistant Director Ericka Posadas, Audio Describer Anne Hornsby and Audio Description Consultant Mandy Redvers Rowe.

James Bradwell

James is a British-Filipino actor. He trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. His theatre credits include My Night with Reg (Turbine Theatre), Romeo & Juliet, and Richard II (Shakespeare's Rose Theatre, Oxford), Welcome to Thebes (Tobacco Factory), and Dracula (Loco Klub). His television credits include I Hate You by Robert Popper (Channel 4), Holby City, and The Split (BBC), Cbeebies Presents: Romeo & Juliet (CBeebies), Murder They Hope (UKTV), Back to Life (Netflix), and Victoria (ITV). His videogame credits include Nioh 2, Horizon: Forbidden West (Sony), and multiple projects with PitStop Productions TBA.

David Crellin

David's theatre credits include, Kes (Leeds Playhouse), Wuthering Heights, West Side Story, There is A Light, Happy Days, The Mighty Walzers, and Saturday Night Sunday Morning (Royal Exchange Theatre), The Ockerbys On Ice (Dukes Theatre), The Hoard Festival (New Vic, Newcastle), The Seagull, Hard Times, Audience, Much Ado About Nothing, Rock N Roll, Beyond Belief, Audience, Schweyk In The Second World War, and Measure For Measure (Library Theatre), All Of You Mine, and Spring & Port Wine (Bolton Octagon), Absent Friends (Oldham Coliseum, Harrogate Theatre & Basingstoke Haymarket Theatre); and Get Ken Barlow (Watford Palace). His television credits include, Time, Years & Years, Moving On, Doctors, Happy Valley, Home Fires, Holby City, Accused, Shameless, Coronation Street, Paradox, Emmerdale, Heartbeat, The Cops, Mysterious Creatures, The Girls Who Came To Stay, Waterloo Road, What We Did On Our Holidays, North & South, Fat Friends, The Bill, Dalziel & Pascoe and Blood Strangers. David's film credits include Hillsborough, Strumpet, Vacuuming Completely Nude In Paradise and Heart. His radio credits include A Grain Of Truth, Blood Sex and Money, Entanglement, Craven, Poor Obscure Plain and Little, L'Assommoir, Night On The Town, Because You're Not, and It's Your Move (BBC Radio 4), The Provoked Wife, The Palimpsest, and Watcher In The Rye (BBC Radio 3) and many other audio dramas and stories.

Laura's theatre credits include Romeo & Juliet, The Last Testament Of Lilian Bilocca, The Kitchen Sink, The Flint Street Nativity and Spacewang (Hull Truck Theatre), The Taming Of The Shrew, As You Like It, Miss Littlewood, Mrs Rich and The Hypocrite (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Skriker, The Accrington Pals (Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester), Villette (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Our Town (Almeida Theatre), Macbeth (MIF/Park Avenue Armory) and Cooking With Elvis (Derby Theatre). Her television credits include Vera (ITV), Lillian Bilocca (BBC), A Midsummer Nights Dream (Cbeebies), Plebs (Rise Films), and Doctors (BBC One). Laura's film credits include Testament Of Youth (BBC/Heyday) and Cinderella (Disney).

Mike Noble

Mike's TV credits include Help, Trigger Point, Home Fires, Mr Selfridge and Grantchester (ITV), and Prisoners Wives (BBC). His film credits include The Siege of Jadotville (Netflix), Kill Command (Vertigo Films), Rules of the Game (Edward McGown), and Private Peaceful (Pat O'Connor). Mike's Theatre credits include, Love, Love, Love (Lyric Hammersmith), Reasons to Stay Alive (Sheffield Theatres/English Touring Theatre), Cougar (The Orange Tree), The Almighty Sometimes (The Royal Exchange), BAD ROADS (Royal Court Theatre), Game (Almeida), The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night Time and Port (National Theatre).

Born and raised in Manila, Angelo trained with Repertory Philippines, Powerdance Philippines, Philippine Ballet Theater and The Royal Conservatoire of The Hague. His theatre credits include The Reporter (National Theatre), Miss Saigon (UK Tour) Doctor Atomic (English National Opera) The King & I (Royal Albert Hall), Paper Dolls (Tricycle Theatre), Aladdin (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Pearls of the East (Pinoy Theatre). Angelo's Television credits include Haunted (Netflix) and his film credits include Paddington 2 (Marmalade Films Ltd.), Wonka (Narrow Mark Films Limited), Nocebo (Lovely Productions Ireland), Raging Grace (Last Conker) As You Know Me (Earls Court Film Festival). His radio credits include Writing The Century: Tiger Wings, The Secret Pilgrim, The Honourable Schoolboy (BBC Radio 4 Drama).

Martin trained at Drama Centre London. His theatre credits include: Sin (Royal Court); Finding José (Arcola Theatre), Forty Years On (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Duke of Milan (Read not Dead) (Shakespeare's Globe), Romeo & Juliet (Papergang Theatre), The Stone (Bunker Theatre); The Emperor and the Nightingale (Theatre by the Lake), Here Lies Love (National Theatre). Martin's television credits include East Mode (Comedy Central UK), his film credits include Luther (BBC Films/Netflix)a?? and his radio credits include U.Me (BBC World Service).