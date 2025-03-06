Frozen Light Undertakes 50-Venue Tour of Multi-Sensory Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A multi-sensory experience for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities and their companions will make its way across the country in a 50-venue tour that takes the show to nearly every region in the United Kingdom.

The UK’s longest running theatre company dedicated to multisensory performance, Frozen Light, will tour The Ancient Oak of Baldor throughout 2025 and into 2026, making it one of the biggest tours the company has undertaken. The goal: ensure as many people as possible can benefit from and delight in the work of Frozen Light – theatre you can touch, smell, and which happens during intimate one-to-one interactions with each and every audience member.

The Ancient Oak stands strong in the Forest of Baldor, in the land of Earten. There it has stood for millennia, rooted deeply to both the land and people of the forest. On this day, at the cusp of winter, the people of Baldor are celebrating The Great Cracking of the Ancient Oak. Elspeth hoped this was the day that Lars would return. But when he doesn’t she is taken on an unexpected journey. One that she will never forget.

Frozen Light co-founder and co-artistic director Lucy Garland says, “We are excited to be touring The Ancient Oak of Baldor to such an incredible number of venues. The production transports audiences into a fantasy realm. We wanted to create a safe environment to enable audiences to explore grief, community and storytelling. It is a show for adult audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities who are often underserved by the arts. We cannot wait to share this show, which has been over a year in the making, with audiences across the country.”

Founded in 2013, Frozen Light have created nine shows which have toured to over 70 different venues across the UK. The Bar at the Edge of Time, which received five-star reviews, was an Offies finalist and took out the ABTT Stephen Joseph Award in 2024. In 2016 they were the first company to take a show specifically for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and returned again in 2017 as part of the British Council Showcase. In 2019 they were invited to New Zealand to support the development of the country’s first show specifically for audiences with PMLD, Masina Returning Home. Since 2020, alongside their touring work, Frozen Light has launched The Frozen Light Podcast, created two digital productions, and developed a choral festival show and their first outdoor show, Night Out in Nature.

