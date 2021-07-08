Free, Outdoor Music Festival Will Take Place at St. James's Church Next Month

From 2pm on Sunday 1st August 2021, St James's Church Piccadilly and Soul Sanctuary Gospel Choir will throw open the Church gates to offer everyone, regardless of faith, background or age, an exhilarating, uplifting and completely free afternoon of world-class live gospel and soul music, spoken word poetry provided by Lyrix Organix and story-telling. Nestled in the heart of one of London's most beautiful outdoor spaces with street food vendors and a bar on-site, each month Soul at Saint James's will focus on universal themes including Love, Peace, Hope, and Community.

Taking place on the afternoon of the first Sunday of every month from August, Covid regulations permitting, this inspirational mix of gospel and soul music, spoken word poetry and narrative will also include a performance of a song that has been taught during the one-hour gospel singing workshop which takes place beforehand. This deluxe and fully accessible workshop is for people of all ages and levels of experience who have signed up in advance.

Having hosted food and gift markets in their courtyard for many years, St. James's is well-known for being community-focussed, opening and welcoming to people of all backgrounds.

The Reverend Lucy Winkett, Rector of St James's says: "This is an unconditional invitation to anyone who's passing by. An invitation to what? A banquet of music, contemplation, challenge, friendship and celebration, to see what is real under the surface distractions of life, and to invite you to find your own voice to sing. Music is the language of the human spirit. We want to offer companionship in an isolated city, harmony in a noisy city, and to celebrate the diversity of this great city."

Soul Sanctuary Gospel Choir and St James's Piccadilly have had a seven-year journey towards Soul at Saint James. General Manager of Soul Sanctuary Gospel Choir Miko Giedroyc said: "We think that there's a place among London's events for Soul at Saint James - participative, artistically top-notch, dedicated to life's important values, welcoming to everyone and above all, fun - and our hope is that in due course it will become a popular fixture."

Free tickets can be booked here to guarantee entry on the day: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soul-at-saint-james-tickets-156537952229