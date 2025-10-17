Fragmented Mirror New Writers' Festival Returns For Third Consecutive Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Troupe 22 Theatre Company has announced the third annual Fragmented Mirror, a festival celebrating bold new writing and emerging voices in theatre. Running from 11th-16th November 2025 at Arches Lane Theatre, Battersea, this festival promises to be our most courageous yet. Don't miss our four brand-new plays, a selection of research and development (R&D) sessions, and our first-ever full-length productions plus a short-play programme.

WHAT'S ON: From 11th-16th November 2025, join us at the Arches Lane Theatre for a week of arresting new performances. Each evening at 7:30 pm, catch one of our four new plays' debut performances. During the day, immerse yourself in our creative hub, turning the theatre into a hive of energy by showcasing R&D play premieres, movement work, hands-on workshops, and offering the chance to meet and network with the actors, directors, writers, and producers of Troupe 22.

THE NEW PLAYS:

Dragon In The Woods, a romantic comedy of love, loss, and self-discovery by Ben Rath

Dying To Meet You, a fast-paced, fourth-wall-breaking action dramedy by Agnieszka Wieclawska

Is Anybody Out There?, a plan for revenge, in this darkly comic, sci-fi psychological chamber drama by Elise Lambert

*30, a witty yet poignant exploration of friendship and quiet loneliness by Victoria Sviggum

PROGRAMME:

· TUES 11th Nov: 7.30 pm '*30'

· WED 12th Nov: 1 pm 4 rehearsed readings of new plays; 7:30 pm 'Is Anybody Out There' & 'Dying to Meet You'

· THUR 13th Nov: 1 pm 4 work-in-progress of 1 person shows; 7:30 pm 'The Dragon in The Woods'

· FRI 14th Nov: 3 pm '*30'; 7:30 pm '*30'

· SAT 15th Nov: 3 pm 'Is Anybody Out There' & 'Dying to Meet You'; 7:30 pm 'Is Anybody Out There' & 'Dying to Meet You'

· SUN 16th Nov: 3 pm 'The Dragon in The Woods'; 7:30 pm 'The Dragon in The Woods'

CREATIVES

Writers: Ben Rath, Agnieszka Wieclawska, Elise Lambert, Victoria Sviggum, Abbey Devoy, Anna Fey, Anna Dunlop, Barnaby Simmons

Directors: Danny Jeffs, Nicola Ryan, Elise Lambert, Paula Künstler

Producers: Francesca Woods, Abbey Devoy, Bethanie Hayes, Anne Boulton

CAST

*30: Fenella Watkins Hale, Francesca Woods﻿, Kendra Navarro, Vedika Haralalka﻿, Bethanie Hayes

Is Anybody Out There: Pelumi Adebayo-Bamidele, Tai White, ﻿Ianthe Bathurst

Dying To Meet You: Agnieszka Wieclawska, Sarah Chamberlain, Hannah Whyman, Abbey Devoy﻿, Olivia von Opel﻿

Dragon In The Woods: Ben Rath, Anna Head, Jordan Baffana, Sheriya C-Pascall, Emma Abrahams