Fragmented Mirror New Writers' Festival Returns For Third Consecutive Year

The event runs 11th-16th November 2025 at Arches Lane Theatre, Battersea.

Troupe 22 Theatre Company has announced the third annual Fragmented Mirror, a festival celebrating bold new writing and emerging voices in theatre. Running from 11th-16th November 2025 at Arches Lane Theatre, Battersea, this festival promises to be our most courageous yet. Don't miss our four brand-new plays, a selection of research and development (R&D) sessions, and our first-ever full-length productions plus a short-play programme.

WHAT'S ON: From 11th-16th November 2025, join us at the Arches Lane Theatre for a week of arresting new performances. Each evening at 7:30 pm, catch one of our four new plays' debut performances. During the day, immerse yourself in our creative hub, turning the theatre into a hive of energy by showcasing R&D play premieres, movement work, hands-on workshops, and offering the chance to meet and network with the actors, directors, writers, and producers of Troupe 22.

THE NEW PLAYS:

  • Dragon In The Woods, a romantic comedy of love, loss, and self-discovery by Ben Rath
  • Dying To Meet You, a fast-paced, fourth-wall-breaking action dramedy by Agnieszka Wieclawska
  • Is Anybody Out There?, a plan for revenge, in this darkly comic, sci-fi psychological chamber drama by Elise Lambert
  • *30, a witty yet poignant exploration of friendship and quiet loneliness by Victoria Sviggum

PROGRAMME:

· TUES 11th Nov: 7.30 pm '*30'

· WED 12th Nov: 1 pm 4 rehearsed readings of new plays; 7:30 pm 'Is Anybody Out There' & 'Dying to Meet You'

· THUR 13th Nov: 1 pm 4 work-in-progress of 1 person shows; 7:30 pm 'The Dragon in The Woods'

· FRI 14th Nov: 3 pm '*30'; 7:30 pm '*30'

· SAT 15th Nov: 3 pm 'Is Anybody Out There' & 'Dying to Meet You'; 7:30 pm 'Is Anybody Out There' & 'Dying to Meet You'

· SUN 16th Nov: 3 pm 'The Dragon in The Woods'; 7:30 pm 'The Dragon in The Woods'

CREATIVES

Writers: Ben Rath, Agnieszka Wieclawska, Elise Lambert, Victoria Sviggum, Abbey Devoy, Anna Fey, Anna Dunlop, Barnaby Simmons

Directors: Danny Jeffs, Nicola Ryan, Elise Lambert, Paula Künstler

Producers: Francesca Woods, Abbey Devoy, Bethanie Hayes, Anne Boulton

CAST

*30: Fenella Watkins Hale, Francesca Woods﻿, Kendra Navarro, Vedika Haralalka﻿, Bethanie Hayes

Is Anybody Out There: Pelumi Adebayo-Bamidele, Tai White, ﻿Ianthe Bathurst

Dying To Meet You: Agnieszka Wieclawska, Sarah Chamberlain, Hannah Whyman, Abbey Devoy﻿, Olivia von Opel﻿

Dragon In The Woods: Ben Rath, Anna Head, Jordan Baffana, Sheriya C-Pascall, Emma Abrahams



