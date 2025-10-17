Fragmented Mirror New Writers' Festival Returns For Third Consecutive Year

The event runs 11th-16th November 2025 at Arches Lane Theatre, Battersea.
Troupe 22 Theatre Company has announced the third annual Fragmented Mirror, a festival celebrating bold new writing and emerging voices in theatre. Running from 11th-16th November 2025 at Arches Lane Theatre, Battersea, this festival promises to be our most courageous yet. Don't miss our four brand-new plays, a selection of research and development (R&D) sessions, and our first-ever full-length productions plus a short-play programme.
WHAT'S ON: From 11th-16th November 2025, join us at the Arches Lane Theatre for a week of arresting new performances. Each evening at 7:30 pm, catch one of our four new plays' debut performances. During the day, immerse yourself in our creative hub, turning the theatre into a hive of energy by showcasing R&D play premieres, movement work, hands-on workshops, and offering the chance to meet and network with the actors, directors, writers, and producers of Troupe 22.
· TUES 11th Nov: 7.30 pm '*30'
· WED 12th Nov: 1 pm 4 rehearsed readings of new plays; 7:30 pm 'Is Anybody Out There' & 'Dying to Meet You'
· THUR 13th Nov: 1 pm 4 work-in-progress of 1 person shows; 7:30 pm 'The Dragon in The Woods'
· FRI 14th Nov: 3 pm '*30'; 7:30 pm '*30'
· SAT 15th Nov: 3 pm 'Is Anybody Out There' & 'Dying to Meet You'; 7:30 pm 'Is Anybody Out There' & 'Dying to Meet You'
· SUN 16th Nov: 3 pm 'The Dragon in The Woods'; 7:30 pm 'The Dragon in The Woods'
Writers: Ben Rath, Agnieszka Wieclawska, Elise Lambert, Victoria Sviggum, Abbey Devoy, Anna Fey, Anna Dunlop, Barnaby Simmons
Directors: Danny Jeffs, Nicola Ryan, Elise Lambert, Paula Künstler
Producers: Francesca Woods, Abbey Devoy, Bethanie Hayes, Anne Boulton
*30: Fenella Watkins Hale, Francesca Woods, Kendra Navarro, Vedika Haralalka, Bethanie Hayes
Is Anybody Out There: Pelumi Adebayo-Bamidele, Tai White, Ianthe Bathurst
Dying To Meet You: Agnieszka Wieclawska, Sarah Chamberlain, Hannah Whyman, Abbey Devoy, Olivia von Opel
Dragon In The Woods: Ben Rath, Anna Head, Jordan Baffana, Sheriya C-Pascall, Emma Abrahams
Videos