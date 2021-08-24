Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Folk Musical PETTICOAT COUNCIL Announces Midlands Tour

pixeltracker

Incorporating storytelling, song, dance & puppetry, this show is aimed at audiences within the communities on which it is based.

Aug. 24, 2021  
Folk Musical PETTICOAT COUNCIL Announces Midlands Tour

Petticoat Council is a folk musical telling the true story of a group of women from Bishop's Itchington near Coventry, who in 1949 formed the 1st female majority council in the UK post-WW2, transforming the village into a thriving community. Incorporating storytelling, song, dance & puppetry, this show is aimed at audiences within the communities on which it is based. With support from Arts Council England, Coventry City of Culture 2021 and Warwick Arts Centre, we're touring to 6 Midlands theatres and 6 corresponding community centres, focusing on engaging with locals who may not usually connect with theatre.

Basically, this story, of these women, didn't happen in a city. It isn't in London, or Manchester or Birmingham, although it's near Coventry. It happens in a place you wouldn't expect, a place you wouldn't expect a revolution to happen. And from women you wouldn't expect to start a revolution. And where do revolutions begin? Like everything, they begin with a mother...

Written and Directed by Frankie Meredith
Produced by Steph Hartland Productions
Starring Helen Booth, Madi MacMahon, Georgina Periam & Savannah Gallo
Designs by Rachel Cleary

TOURING:
Malvern Theatres - 24th September: https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/


Non Such Studios, Nottingham - 5th & 6th October The Core @ Corby Cube - 8th & 9th October

The Arena, Wolverhampton - 28th October: https://www.wlv.ac.uk/arena-theatre/


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: The Company of HADESTOWN Returns to the Walter Kerr Theatre
  • Lindsay Pearce, Ginna Claire Mason, Alexandra Billings and More Announced for WICKED's Broadway Return
  • Liz Callaway, Jason Gotay & More Complete Cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Radial Park at Halletts Point
  • Krystina Alabado, Kyra Kennedy, Gianna Yanelli and More to Star in MYSTIC PIZZA World Premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse