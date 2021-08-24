Folk Musical PETTICOAT COUNCIL Announces Midlands Tour

Petticoat Council is a folk musical telling the true story of a group of women from Bishop's Itchington near Coventry, who in 1949 formed the 1st female majority council in the UK post-WW2, transforming the village into a thriving community. Incorporating storytelling, song, dance & puppetry, this show is aimed at audiences within the communities on which it is based. With support from Arts Council England, Coventry City of Culture 2021 and Warwick Arts Centre, we're touring to 6 Midlands theatres and 6 corresponding community centres, focusing on engaging with locals who may not usually connect with theatre.

Basically, this story, of these women, didn't happen in a city. It isn't in London, or Manchester or Birmingham, although it's near Coventry. It happens in a place you wouldn't expect, a place you wouldn't expect a revolution to happen. And from women you wouldn't expect to start a revolution. And where do revolutions begin? Like everything, they begin with a mother...

Written and Directed by Frankie Meredith

Produced by Steph Hartland Productions

Starring Helen Booth, Madi MacMahon, Georgina Periam & Savannah Gallo

Designs by Rachel Cleary

TOURING:

Malvern Theatres - 24th September: https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/



Non Such Studios, Nottingham - 5th & 6th October The Core @ Corby Cube - 8th & 9th October

The Arena, Wolverhampton - 28th October: https://www.wlv.ac.uk/arena-theatre/