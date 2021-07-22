Flager & Associates, PC Subsidizes Tickets To BRT For Bristol Township Residents

Prominent local law firm Flager & Associates, PC is subsidizing tickets for Bristol Township residents to attend Bristol Riverside Theatre's 2021-2022 mainstage season.

Founding and Managing partner of Flager & Associates, Randy Flager, who is also proud to serve as township solicitor, is extending this sponsorship to make it possible for Bristol Township residents to enjoy $10 tickets for BRT's reopening.

Bristol Riverside Theatre-Bucks County's preeminent theatre, whose mission is to engage audiences and artists alike with exceptional performances that motivate audiences to think harder, to feel more deeply, to laugh more joyfully, and to reflect on ourselves and the world in which we live-is happy to welcome new guests who may have not had the opportunity to experience BRT's productions.

Flager is proud to make the magic of the theatre affordable to all. "The theatre has the potential to give us all a fresh outlook on our lives and the world in which we live. I want to make sure as many people as possible have the opportunity to benefit from the experience."

A limited number of tickets to the season will be set aside for Bristol Township residents to purchase for $10, so residents should hurry to secure their tickets while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 215-785-0100, or stopping by the box office at 120 Radcliffe Street between 9:15 am - 4:45 pm, Monday - Friday.

The five productions of the season include the sidesplitting and zany musical comedy Murder for Two. It's a whodunit for two actors, one playing the detective, the other playing all thirteen suspects, and both of them taking turns accompanying each other at the piano.

Next is MacArthur Foundation "Genius Grant" recipient Dominique Morisseau's timely play, Skeleton Crew in which you'll follow four Detroit auto workers as rumors of their plant closing causes panic throughout the tight-knit work community. With their futures unknown, each must make difficult choices on how to move forward in the face of the threat of unemployment.

2022 kicks off with the beautifully romantic and moving I and You by Lauren Gunderson. When two high school students are paired for a school project, they discover a shocking secret that will connect them forever.

The hilarious A Comedy of Tenors by Ken Ludwig, one of America's most prolific and successful comedy writers, is the fourth show of the season. It's a whirlwind of misunderstandings, mistaken identity, and unabashed hilarity.

Finally, Aaron Sorkin's sizzling drama A Few Good Men concludes the season. This is the original stage version of the story that went on to become a hit movie starring Tom Cruise, Demi Moore and Jack Nicholson.

Whether you like musicals, hilarious comedy or spine-tingling drama, there's something for everyone this season," said Co-Producing Director Amy Kaissar. "As an attorney, I'm most excited about seeing A Few Good Men," said Flager. "Who can forget Jack Nicholson's great line, 'You need me on that wall!'"

After working with the great people of Bristol Township for so many years, it's a real honor to have the opportunity to give back," Flager said.

For information, visit www.brtstage.org.