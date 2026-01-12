Final Cast Set For Mischa Barton-Led DOUBLE INDEMNITY UK and Ireland Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Final casting has been announced for the new stage adaptation of one of the greatest crime novels of the 20th century. Written by James M. Cain, this bold, seductive production stars Hollywood icon Mischa Barton (The O.C.) in her UK stage debut.

Inspired by Billy Wilder’s legendary film noir masterpiece, Double Indemnity opens at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre on 5 February before touring major venues across the UK and Ireland until May before a West End season. Ticket information and on sale dates can be found at doubleindemnityplay.com

Mischa Barton leads the cast of Double Indemnity, making her long-awaited UK stage debut as the ultimate femme fatale in the powerful story that is set to thrill audiences this spring and is joined by an exceptional cast of actors. The role of Walter Huff will be played by Ciarán Owens, the role of Keyes will be played by Martin Marquez and the role of Nettie, Waitress, and Usher will be played by Gillian Saker, who also understudies the role of Phyllis Nirdlinger. The role of Mr. Norton, Nino, and Joe Pete will be played by Joseph Langdon. Mr. Nirdlinger, Jack Christholf, & Jackson will be played by Oliver Ryan, and Lola Nirdlinger will be played by Sophia Roberts. Ensemble members include Simon Victor who also understudies Keyes, Mr. Nirdlinger, Jack Christholf and Jackson, Estelle Cousins who also understudies Lola, Nettie, the Waitress and the Usher and Patrick Fleming who also understudies Walter Huff, Mr. Norton, Nino, and Joe Pete.

James M. Cain’s thrillingly amoral masterpiece of murder, deceit and desire is adapted for the stage by Tom Holloway and directed by Oscar Toeman, with set and costume design by Ti Green, lighting design by Josh Gadsby, sound design and composition by Dan Balfour, additional composition by Zak Gavi, wig, hair and makeup design by Jess & Jo of JJ Wigs, with Chi-San Howard as Movement Director, promising a razor-sharp, atmospheric reimagining of one of the most iconic crime stories ever written.

Set in Los Angeles during the 1930s, amidst the wreckage of the Great Depression, Double Indemnity follows Walter Huff, a sharp-eyed insurance salesman who has built his career spotting scams. But when he meets the dangerously seductive Phyllis Nirdlinger (Barton) to discuss her husband’s life insurance policy, he is drawn into a web of lust, greed, and betrayal.

Together, they plot the perfect crime: murder the husband, cash in the policy, and vanish into the Californian sunset. But passion clouds judgment and guilt corrodes even the most perfect of plans. As their conspiracy unravels and mistrust festers, Walter and Phyllis find themselves battling not only the law, but each other.

Double Indemnity brings together the glamour and danger of old Hollywood with the tension and allure of classic noir storytelling. A must-see event that will immerse audiences in a world of danger, desire and double-crossing hearts.