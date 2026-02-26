Cast Set for VICTORIA: A QUEEN UNBOUND at Watermill Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Watermill Theatre has revealed the cast for the world premiere of Victoria: A Queen Unbound, a new play by Daisy Goodwin, creator of ITV's Victoria. The production will run from Friday 27 March to Saturday 9 May, with a national press night on Tuesday 31 March at 7pm.

“Diaries survive while feelings slip away.

They are the skeleton on which posterity puts flesh.”

Osborne House 1901. As Victoria faces the final days of her reign, she clings to her diaries, the carefully kept record of a life defined by love, duty and profound loss. Into this certainty comes her younger self, forcing the older Victoria to confront memories she's chosen to bury and truths she's chosen to forget.

Victoria and Albert are celebrated as one of history's great love stories. A devoted marriage with nine children, and then a young widow dedicated to his memory. At least that is the version written down. But does writing something make it true? Looking back at a young queen, this new play tells the story of a woman pregnant for most of her 20s and 30s, gradually surrendering her strength and authority to her husband, and growing increasingly lonely in her crumbling marriage.

A world premiere, from Daisy Goodwin, the creator of the novel and ITV drama, Victoria, this new play offers a fresh perspective on one of history's greatest monarchs.

The cast for Victoria: A Queen Unbound will feature Lydia Bakelmun (Swallow the Lake, Mercury Theatre; Antigone, Regents Park Open Air Theatre) as “Beatrice”, Amanda Boxer (To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre; Strange Snow, Theatre Technis – Winner of Best Actress, London Fringe Awards) as “Victoria”, and Steve Chusak (2:22 A Ghost Story, West End; Miss Julie, Singapore Repertory Theatre) as “Dr Reid”. They are joined by Stephen Fewell (Doctor Young, National Theatre; Anne Boleyn, Netflix) as “Bertie”, Rowan Polonski (The Witcher, Netflix; The Comedy of Errors, RSC/Barbican Theatre) as “Albert”, and Jessica Rhodes (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, West End; The Tempest, RSC) as “Young Victoria”.

They join the creative team, which includes writer Daisy Goodwin, the WGGB-award-nominated screenwriter, BAFTA-award-nominated television producer and best-selling novelist. Returning to the Watermill after their work on Charley's Aunt will be director Sophie Drake, set and Costume Designer Alex Berry, and lighting designer Ben Jacobs. Asaf Zohar is sound designer and composer, Asha Jennings-Grant is movement and intimacy director, and Elspeth Morrison is dialect coach. Casting is by Cydney Beech with Matthew Dewsbury as casting adviser.

The stage management team comprises Kate Schofield as company stage manager, Rachael Barber as deputy stage manager and Grace Hancock as assistant stage manager.

Sophie Drake, Victoria: A Queen Unbound director said - “We have brought together an extraordinary company of actors and creative team to bring Daisy Goodwin's brilliant new play, Victoria: A Queen Unbound, to life. The play explores the complexity of how we choose to be remembered in the face of one's own mortality, while delving into our enduring fascination with what unfolds behind the closed doors of Britain's monarchy. I cannot wait for audiences to experience it.”

Writer, Daisy Goodwin will be interviewed by her brother, historian Jason Goodwin following the performance on Tuesday 21 April.