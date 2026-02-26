FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE Will Embark on UK Tour in 2026
Following sell-out seasons across the UK and internationally, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience – the multi award-winning immersive dining phenomenon – is touring venues across the UK in 2026.
Audiences can once again enjoy a quintessentially British experience as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve up two hours of theatre, chaos and a 70s-style three-course meal in the most infamous hotel restaurant in British comedy history.
Starting in Manchester in February, the tour promises a unique combination of dining and live theatre. Guests can expect an interactive experience inspired by these legendary characters.
During the event, diners will be served a three-course meal while actors portraying Basil, Sybil, and Manuel navigate through the evening with their signature comedic chaos. It's a fully immersive experience, where audience participation is encouraged, adding to the fun.
Tour Dates
Paignton - Esplanade Hotel
Wes 4 - Thur 5 Mar
Sheffield - Tapton Hall
Tue 10 - Wed 11 Mar
Headingley - Castle Grove Masonic Hall
Thur 12 - Fri 13 Mar
Whitby - Royal Hotel Whitby
Sat 14 - Sun 15 Mar
Solihull - voco St John's
Fri 20 Mar
Leicester - voco Leicester
Sat 21 Mar
Edinburgh - The Scotsman Hotel
Thur 16 - Sun 19 Apr
Glasgow - Òran Mór
Tue 21 - Thur 23 Apr
Dundee - Forgan's Broughty Ferry
Fri 24 - Sat 25 Apr
St Andrews - Forgan's St Andrews
Tue 28 - Wed 29 Apr
Aberdeen - Palm Court Hotel
Thur 30 Apr - Sun 3 May
Milton Keynes – Mecure
Tues 2 June
Stoke-on-Trent – Double Tree Elturia Hall
Thur 4 June – Fri 5 June
Birmingham - Birmingham Council House
Tue 2 - Sun 7 Jun
Chatham - Bridgewood Manor
Tue 9 June
Leicester – voco
Wed 10 June
Liverpool – Hilton Liverpool City Centre
Thurs 11 June
Bolton - Holiday Inn
Sat 13 June & Sun 14 June
Whitby - Royal Hotel Whitby
Sat 20 - Sun 21 Jun
York - York Pavilion Hotel
Tue 11 - Sun 16 Aug
Solihull - voco St John's
Tue 11 - Wed 12 Aug
Whitby - Royal Hotel Whitby
Fri 18 - Sun 20 Sep
Newcastle Upon Tyne - Royal Station Hotel
Tue 22 - Sun 27 Sep
