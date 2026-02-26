FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE Will Embark on UK Tour in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following sell-out seasons across the UK and internationally, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience – the multi award-winning immersive dining phenomenon – is touring venues across the UK in 2026.

Audiences can once again enjoy a quintessentially British experience as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve up two hours of theatre, chaos and a 70s-style three-course meal in the most infamous hotel restaurant in British comedy history.

Starting in Manchester in February, the tour promises a unique combination of dining and live theatre. Guests can expect an interactive experience inspired by these legendary characters.

During the event, diners will be served a three-course meal while actors portraying Basil, Sybil, and Manuel navigate through the evening with their signature comedic chaos. It's a fully immersive experience, where audience participation is encouraged, adding to the fun.

Tour Dates

Paignton - Esplanade Hotel

Wes 4 - Thur 5 Mar

Sheffield - Tapton Hall

Tue 10 - Wed 11 Mar

Headingley - Castle Grove Masonic Hall

Thur 12 - Fri 13 Mar

Whitby - Royal Hotel Whitby

Sat 14 - Sun 15 Mar

Solihull - voco St John's

Fri 20 Mar

Leicester - voco Leicester

Sat 21 Mar

Edinburgh - The Scotsman Hotel

Thur 16 - Sun 19 Apr

Glasgow - Òran Mór

Tue 21 - Thur 23 Apr

Dundee - Forgan's Broughty Ferry

Fri 24 - Sat 25 Apr

St Andrews - Forgan's St Andrews

Tue 28 - Wed 29 Apr

Aberdeen - Palm Court Hotel

Thur 30 Apr - Sun 3 May

Milton Keynes – Mecure

Tues 2 June

Stoke-on-Trent – Double Tree Elturia Hall

Thur 4 June – Fri 5 June

Birmingham - Birmingham Council House

Tue 2 - Sun 7 Jun

Chatham - Bridgewood Manor

Tue 9 June

Leicester – voco

Wed 10 June

Liverpool – Hilton Liverpool City Centre

Thurs 11 June

Bolton - Holiday Inn

Sat 13 June & Sun 14 June

Whitby - Royal Hotel Whitby

Sat 20 - Sun 21 Jun

York - York Pavilion Hotel

Tue 11 - Sun 16 Aug

Solihull - voco St John's

Tue 11 - Wed 12 Aug

Whitby - Royal Hotel Whitby

Fri 18 - Sun 20 Sep

Newcastle Upon Tyne - Royal Station Hotel

Tue 22 - Sun 27 Sep