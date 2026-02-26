JEFF WAYNE'S THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE EXPERIENCE Relaunches with Advanced VR Tech

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After 31,000+ performances, the world's #1 immersive experience is reborn with next-generation VR, plus Jeff Wayne himself, and a brand-new remixes and Jeff Wayne himself greeting each guest.

Six years ago, audiences stepped through a door in London and emerged inside Jeff Wayne's legendary musical work, transported back into steampunk Victorian England as 300-foot Martian Fighting Machines tore through Westminster, live actors guided them through the chaos of 1898, and the iconic score surrounded them at every turn. What followed became the world's longest-running immersive theatrical production: a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder, winner of 15 major awards, five consecutive years as the World's #1 Rated Immersive Experience on TripAdvisor, and over 320,000 visitors welcomed through its doors.

On 1 March 2026, that chapter closes. On 12 March 2026, the next one begins.

Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds: The Experience relaunches with new content throughout, including unparalleled new Virtual Reality, and other upgraded technologies, plus Jeff Wayne himself is now part of the Experience for the first time. The production is secured in London through to 2029 under a landmark four-year partnership, with tickets available now through LW Tickets.

For those coming for the first time, this is the Experience at its most complete. For those who have been before, the differences will be felt from the moment of their arrival.

The most significant transformation is technological. The VR content for both major sequences, the Thames boat ride as 300-foot Martian Fighting Machines attack Westminster, and the epic journey to Mars balloon ride, has been rebuilt using Unreal Engine, the same technology behind the world's most visually advanced video games and films. The result is a revolutionised VR experience with next-generation environments which blur the boundary between virtual and reality in a way that was simply not possible when the production first opened.

Paired with brand-new HTC Vive Focus Vision headsets, replacing technology that is now over six years old, audiences will experience enhanced visual clarity, seamless wireless movement for superior comfort and extended wear. Every detail of the Experience has been personally overseen by Jeff. This includes the music and sound design, which has been spatially remixed for full 360-degree immersion, placing audiences at the very heart of the Martian attack on London with the scale and intensity of a blockbuster film.

For the first time, Jeff Wayne himself will feature digitally within the experience. The moment audiences step through the doors, they will be greeted by the legendary composer and visionary behind the Musical Version of The War of The Worlds, offering a personal welcome and words of wisdom for surviving the Martian invasion! It is a moment that closes the distance between creator and audience in an entirely new way, setting the tone for the experience that follows.

Jeff Wayne's original 1978 double album is one of the most celebrated records ever made. Adapted from HG Wells' dark Victorian tale, the double album features an extraordinary cast including.Richard Burton, whose narration became the voice of a generation; Phil Lynott, the iconic frontman of Thin Lizzy, at the height of his powers; and Julie Covington, fresh from her number one hit with "Don't Cry For Me Argentina." Together, they recorded "The Spirit of Man", one of the album's most emotionally charged and dramatically powerful tracks. Until now, it has never featured in the experience. For the relaunch, a new remix makes its debut in the secret Red Weed Bar.

The Royal Engineer's Lab has also seen a significant refresh with an updated script and enhanced audience interactivity, period-authentic props, and richer room dressings. The result is a deeper, more engaging encounter that rewards repeat visitors and draws first-timers fully into the world of 1898 Victorian England, heightening both the storytelling and the sense of genuine immersion.

Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of The Worlds: The Experience remains the only immersive experience built entirely around a classic sci-fi novel and a cult-status album. Led by West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher, Tom Brittney, and Anna-Marie Wayne, and featuring vocals from Moody Blues' Justin Hayward, Kaiser Chiefs Ricky Wilson, Nathan James, Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy, and Julie Covington, the cast is as extraordinary as the world they inhabit.

The production culminates in the brand-new 'Martian Invasion' Museum before audiences re-emerge into 2026. Live actors, movie-quality sets, next-generation virtual reality and sound, cutting-edge technology, and multi-sensory effects: woven together into something you have never experienced before.

Jeff Wayne said: "My Musical Version of The War of The Worlds has always been about the power of imagination, of transporting people back to Victorian England and into HG Wells' original vision. After more than six years of The Experience being open, I am more excited about this production than ever. We have pushed into territory that simply wasn't possible when we first opened, and I cannot wait for audiences to discover what we have created."

Andrew McGuiness, CEO of Layered Reality, said: "We have always believed this production was the most ambitious immersive theatre experience in the world, and the relaunch proves it. Signing a four-year partnership with Jeff Wayne is a statement of intent; this production is not going anywhere, and we are only getting started. Every decision we have made, from the technology to the new content to the deal that secures us through to 2029, has been in service of giving audiences something that simply does not exist anywhere else. This is the version of The War of The Worlds we have always been working towards."