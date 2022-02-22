Faye Tozer Will Lead SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Steps star Faye Tozer will be performing in musical Singin' In The Rain, which comes to The Marlowe next month.

Faye will reprise her role as the silver screen siren Lina Lamont when the show opens at The Marlowe in Canterbury, where it will run from Thursday 17 to Saturday 26 March.

Faye is best known for being a member of the Brit Award-winning pop band Steps, who had number one hits with Tragedy and Stomp and have sold over 20 million records worldwide. Their new album What The Future Holds Pt 2 will be released later this year. Faye has worked on stage in musicals since 2004 including Tell Me On A Sunday, Love Shack, Me And My Girl, Over The Rainbow and most recently Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Singin' In The Rain tells the story of Don Lockwood, a silent movie star with everything he could want - fame, adulation and a well-publicised 'romance' with his co-star Lina Lamont. But Hollywood is about to change forever. There is rumour in the studio of a new kind of film, where the actors actually talk, sing and dance. Can Don and the uniquely voiced Lina make the transition, and will chorus girl Kathy Selden fulfil her dream of stardom and capture Don's heart along the way?

Sam Lips will be playing Don Lockwood. His Broadway and US credits include CATS, Chicago, West Side Story, On The Town and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. His UK credits include Strictly Ballroom. Charlotte Gooch (whose credits include Strictly Ballroom and Top Hat in the West End and Dirty Dancing-The Classic Story On Stage first UK Tour and West End) will take on the role of aspiring actress Kathy Selden. Ross McLaren (Sleepless at Troubadour Theatre; BIG The Musical and White Christmas at the Dominion Theatre) plays Don's slapstick sidekick Cosmo Brown.

Further casting includes Sandra Dickinson, who will appear as Dora Bailey, Michael Matus as Roscoe Dexter and

Imogen Brooke as Zelda Zanders.

The production, which is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including Make 'Em Laugh, Good Morning, Moses Supposes and Singin' In The Rain. Original screenplay and adaptations are by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Singin' In The Rain will be directed by

Jonathan Church, with Olivier Award-nominated choreography by Andrew Wright.

Singin' In The Rain will run from Thursday 17 to Saturday 26 March, with various performance times. Tickets can be booked on marlowetheatre.com or via the Box Office on 01227 787787.