Family Entertainment Comes To Croydon's Fairfield Halls This Autumn

Croydon audiences, as well as those from further afield, can enjoy a fabulous feast of family entertainment at Fairfield Halls this autumn. A packed programme of magical theatre, music, and dance, aimed at children of all ages and their grown-ups, is taking place in the venue which re-opened in September following a multi-million pound Croydon council-led restoration.

Fairfield Halls, which is run by social enterprise BH Live, has also signed up to the Family Arts Standards 'Fantastic for Families' scheme (fantasticforfamilies.com). This scheme helps families discover affordable and relevant arts and cultural activities in their local area.

Neil Chandler, BH Live's Venue and Artistic Director at Fairfield Halls, said, "Fairfield Halls is a place for people to come together to be entertained, inspired and get a sense wonderment and wellbeing. We are here for the whole community to enjoy so it's really important for us to grow and nurture our young audiences. We are doing this with a year-round programme of family focussed events and activities. Our autumn season is particularly eclectic and entertaining. With some free events to watch and take part in, familiar faces from children's television, musical magic and story time classics there is plenty going on to suit every interest and pocket.

"And by pledging our commitment to the Fantastic for Families' scheme too, we are making sure everyone has a thoroughly great time when they visit us."

Dance Umbrella's weekend takeover brings a mix of international dance, pop-up events, performance-parkour, homegrown talent, workshops and mayhem to the heart of Croydon. Full details here.

Theatrical adaptations of iconic children's books playing at the Ashcroft Playhouse include Tabby McTat and Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever.

Justin Live! - CBeebies superstar and children's favourite Justin Fletcher will be live on stage in the Phoenix Concert Hall in an all-singing, all dancing extravaganza.

The Musical Balloon Band will be filling the Arnhem Foyer with weekly child-friendly musical adventures: Donkey Dots (Mondays) is a free music and movement class for under fives, supporting early years development. Saturday Proms is an interactive child friendly concert show - live music with a twist!

Then as Christmas approaches, resident orchestra The London Mozart Players will perform the full orchestral score of iconic animated film of Raymond Briggs' The Snowman, with music by Howard Blake live-to-picture - a pre-Christmas treat that's perfect for the whole family. The programme also includes festive family favourites including a magical retelling of The Nutcracker in words and music, presented alongside stunning artwork animations created by art students from Riddlesdown School.

Finally, audiences of all ages will be able to enjoy a truly innovative and spectacular family pantomime in the Phoenix Concert Hall - Cinderella. This brand new exciting production created especially for the Fairfield Halls will star TV star and Strictly winner Ore Oduba making his pantomime debut as 'Dandini' alongside hilarious comedian and presenter Tim Vine as the lovable 'Buttons' and CBeebies favourite Cat Sandion will be making magic as the Fairy Godmother. This will be a panto like no other featuring stunning special effects, side-splitting comedy, big song and dance numbers and bags of audience participation that will thrill audiences young and old.

To see the full programme of events visit fairfield.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You