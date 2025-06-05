FRAGMENTS OF US Premieres in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UK’s leading Black British theatre company, Talawa will premiere an uplifting new outdoor work, Fragments of Us as part of Greenwich+Docklands International Festival’s 30th anniversary. In collaboration with London-based Black British contemporary dance company FUBUNATION and theatre and live art practitioner Sonia Hughes, this captivating outdoor work uses movement and spoken word to platform Black voices and experiences. Fragments of Us offers audiences the chance to interact with an intimate and personal story, told in pieces.

Throughout this poignant and joyful outdoor performance, the cast of Black performers reveal fragments of their individual stories, from moments of love and joy to struggle and loss – all of which resonate deeply within the collective human experience. Fragments of Us epitomises themes of resilience, identity, and heartfelt vulnerability and aims to create work that addresses big ideas, whilst still allowing audiences to be close to the action.

Bringing the stunning outdoor performance to life with a blend of Hip Hop and African styles, dancers will engage in spontaneous interactions with audience members. Opening an intimate dialogue for chosen participants to reflect on their own personal stories and connections, Fragments of Us presents a powerful balance between the personal and the communal.

Michael Buffong, Artistic Director of Talawa comments, Drawing on personal lived experiences, this piece delves into the relationships black men have with each other and with the world. Having been part of Talawa’s creative pipeline and commissioning model since 2020, the development process for this work has included access to the Talawa Studio and team, providing a supportive space for the lead artists to test out and develop their ideas and unearth their perspectives on pleasure, love, family, memory, safety, joy and life

This early showing at GDIF offers a powerful first preview of what will later be developed into a full-length work. With infinite experiences to be shared, Fragments of Us and its combination of rhythmic beats and soulful expressions platforms individual stories and celebrates the strength of brotherhood through a unique lens – one which reflects the collective history that shapes today’s identities.



Fragments of Us will not only leave audiences moved after witnessing the power of storytelling but will also be brought to life by this vibrant performance, leaving them feeling like getting up and dancing in the street themselves.

