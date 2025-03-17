FEMINAL to Have UK Premiere at The Space This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This spring, Becca Hoback and Enactor Productions will present the UK Premiere of Feminal a double bill exploring what it means to be a woman, at The Space Theatre from Wednesday 7 – Saturday 10 May 2025.

A confronting dance-theatre production, Feminal explores how women's bodies are objectified, exposing the impact of stereotypes, history, and expectations on women, through gripping storytelling, choreography and striking visuals.

The double bill opens with Initial Dissent, created by Becca Hoback, that delves into the aftermath of her turbulent relationship with religion and shattered ideas of purity. Unravelling a suspenseful narrative that investigates the psyche of a woman on the verge of transformation, this haunting work asks the question if this change is a conscious decision, or a fate imposed on her.

Choreographed by Roy Assaf in collaboration with Ariel Freedman, A Girl sees a woman in red, on a narrow white floor, dancing a dance, exposing herself to cliches of femininity. This provocative piece challenges the audience, making them confront their role as spectators and exposing the complex web of expectations, biases, and judgements that shape our perceptions of the performer and ourselves.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, dance artist Becca Hoback developed Enactor Productions to create performances and movement workshops that process lived experiences and embody transformation. Breaking free from her conservative religious upbringing and strict ballet training, she explores identity and the emotional body through contemporary dance.

Having trained at North Carolina School of Arts, Becca worked with Nashville Ballet 2 and Montgomery Ballet. Alongside her own choreography, she has worked with choreographers Ana Maria Lucaciu, Ben Green, Roy Assaf, Ariel Freedman, and Chen-Wei Lee to curate Enactor Production's repertoire that has been performed in Nashville and internationally in Europe and the Middle East. In 2022 she was named Best Movement Artist at the Best of Nashville awards and received the Audience Award at SOLOCOREOGRAFICO in Turin, Italy.

