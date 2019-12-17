FEED Will Embark on UK Tour

Acclaimed devising company Theatre Témoin are taking their hit show Feed on a tour of the UK in 2020. After the sell-out success of The Marked and The Fantasist, the company returns, bringing their vibrant visual style to the world of click-bait culture, fake news and cyber gluttony.

A Palestinian woman takes a striking photograph of a boy. Her girlfriend, a journalist, steals the image for an article. A teenage blogger is moved to tears by the article and posts a tribute. An SEO specialist makes the blogger's tribute go viral. Now caught in an unstoppable media storm, the four individuals spiral out of control, moving from reality to dark fantasy as the algorithms deliver 'what people want'.

...a disquieting glimpse into the festering heart of the internet, told with a darkness and vibrancy that compulsively grips... There's a fascinating fluidity to Feed as it stretches and swells, enhancing and exaggerating until there's blood on the floor, vicious internet trolls at the gates, and Peck is the devil incarnate (The Stage).

Exploring how algorithms and capitalism shape today's news and, in turn, how this shapes us, Feed takes a hard look at the dark absurdity of the contemporary media landscape. Theatre Témoin's bold use of new writing and Bouffon combine in an incisive farce which turns a critical eye on the addiction and narcissism that runs through online civic engagement.

Director Ailin Conant comments, On the surface, the media landscape reeks of echo chambers, fake news, and social division. Feed asks if these are an inevitable by-product of capitalism by highlighting the fact that our focus-our engagement, our emotional arousal, and the time we spend with our eyeballs drinking in content-is the greatest commodity on the current market.

Theatre Témoin is committed to engaging communities in the process of making their work and have conducted numerous R&D workshops with young people during its development. Feed is a co-production with The Lowry and The Everyman Cheltenham and is supported by Arts Council England and The Charles Irving Trust.

Tour Dates

23rd - 25th Jan Salisbury Arts Centre

Bedwin St, Salisbury, SP1 3UT

13th Feb Taliesin Arts Centre

Sketty, Swansea, SA2 8PZ

14th Feb Gulbenkian Theatre

University of Kent, Canterbury, CT2 7NB

26th Feb The Garage

14 Chapel Field N, Norwich, NR2 1NY

27th Feb Lakeside Theatre

University of Essex, Colchester, CO4 3SQ

28th Feb Seagull Theatre

19-75 Morton Rd, Lowestoft NR33 0JH





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You