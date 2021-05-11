FATAL ATTRACTION Announces UK Tour Dates

Smith and Brant Theatricals and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions have announced a new production of Fatal Attraction, based on the classic Paramount Pictures Corporation film.

The thrilling new play will embark on a major UK Tour in 2022, opening at the Brighton Theatre Royal on Tuesday 14th January 2022, before touring to Theatre Royal, Newcastle; King's Theatre, Edinburgh; Theatre Royal, Bath; Theatre Royal, Nottingham; Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham;

New Theatre, Cardiff; Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham; Richmond Theatre, Richmond; Royal and Derngate, Northampton; Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury; Theatre Royal, Glasgow and York, Grand Opera House.

Fatal Attraction is the latest grip-the-edge-of-your-seat thriller from the producers of the acclaimed tours of Patrick Hamilton's Gaslight and Patricia Highsmith's Strangers on a Train. Fatal Attraction is written by James Dearden, who based the stage play on his Oscar-nominated screenplay, which in turn was adapted from his 1980 short film, Diversion. Loveday Ingram will direct the production with a full casting announcement to follow.

One of the most iconic films of the era, Fatal Attraction was one of 1987's highest grossing US Box Office release, securing six major Oscar nominations at the following year's Academy Awards, including: Best Actress for Glenn Close's mesmerising depiction of urbane sophisticate Alex Forrest, Best Supporting Actress (Anne Archer), Best Writing Adapted Screenplay (James Dearden), Best Director (Adrian Lyne), Best Editing, and Best Picture. Michael Douglas - at the peak of his Hollywood powers - was omitted from the list only as he was nominated elsewhere in the

Best Actor category for his role as Gordon 'greed is good' Gecko in Wall Street, which he went on to win. Fatal Attraction's success was such that the film inspired a generation of psychosexual thrillers in the years that followed.

When happily married New York attorney Dan Gallagher, meets charming editor Alex Forrest on a night out in the city, they both commit to a night of passion they can't take back. Dan returns home to his family and tries to forget the mistake he has made, but Alex has different ideas. Dan's about to discover that love is a dangerous game, and Alex has only one rule; you play fair with her, and she'll play fair with you.

Loveday Ingram trained with John Barton at the RSC and was previously Associate Director at Chichester Festival Theatre. Loveday's credits include: The Rover, The Merchant of Venice (Royal Shakespeare Company); Henry V, Julius Caesar (Storyhouse); Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery (Liverpool Playhouse/National Centre for the Performing Arts, China); My One and Only (Piccadilly Theatre/Chichester). Nominated for 4 Olivier Awards and Evening Standard Award); The Blue Room (also Chichester), When Harry Met Sally (Theatre Royal Haymarket); Bedroom Farce (Aldwych Theatre); Three Sisters, Pal Joey (nominated for TMA and Barclay Best Musical Awards), Dead Funny, Insignificance (Chichester Festival Theatre); Macbeth (Theatre Severn); Richard III (Nottingham Playhouse/York Theatre Royal); These Shining Lives (Park Theatre); Rockabye (Beckett Centenary Festival/Gate Theatre Dublin/Barbican); Boston Marriage, Hysteria (Irish Times Award) (Project Theatre Dublin); Outlying Islands, Lettice and Lovage (Bath Theatre Royal); The Messiah (National Theatre of Brent/Bush Theatre). Opera credits include All About Love (Linbury Studio); Brittain's Rape of Lucrece (BAC) and Barber's Vanessa (Lyric Hammersmith). Music Video includes This Time It's Forever (Women's Aid).

Tipped to be provocative and gripping in equal measures, Fatal Attraction is a tale of seduction and suspense that asks the question; what happens when desire becomes deadly?

Tour Dates:

Fri 14 - Sat 22 Jan Box Office: 0844 871 7650

Theatre Royal, Brighton www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

Mon 24 - Sat 29 Jan Box Office: 08448 11 21 21

Theatre Royal, Newcastle www.theatreroyal.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Mon 31 Jan - Sat 5 Feb Box Office: 0131 5296000

King's Theatre, Edinburgh www.capitaltheatres.com

Mon 7 - Sat 12 Feb Box Office: 01225 448815

Theatre Royal, Bath www.theatreroyal.org.uk

On Sale Soon

Mon 14 - Sat 19 Feb Box Office: 0844 871 3011

Theatre Royal, Nottingham www.trch.co.uk

Mon 28 Feb - Sat 5 March Box Office: 0844 871 3011

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

Tue 8- Sat 12 March Box Office: 029 2087 8889

New Theatre, Cardiff www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Mon 14 - Sat 19 March Box Office: 01242 572573

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham www.everymantheatre.org.uk

Mon 21 - Sat 26 March Box Office: 03330 096 690.

Richmond Theatre, Richmond www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre

Mon 28 March - Sat 2 April Box Office: 01604 624 811

Royal and Derngate, Northampton www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Mon 4 - Sat 9 April Box Office: 0844 871 7627

Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

Mon 18 April - Sat 23 April Box Office: 0844 8717647

Theatre Royal, Glasgow www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow

Mon 2 - 7 May Box Office: 0333 009 6690

York, Grand Opera House www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york