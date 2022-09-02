FAME WHORE is Coming to Kings Head Theatre in October

Becky knows what she wants, she knows what she needs, and she knows how to get it. When drag artist Becky Biro is told she needs a larger following to be considered as a contestant in the next series of international TV hit 'The Drag Factor', she can just smell success. And my god she knows she's earned it. Every back-room pub performance, every night-bus home, every expensive wig and plucked eyebrow. Becky Biro has worked for her success and she's not going to let it slip away from her based on a somewhat paltry Insta count.

If Becky needs more followers, then Becky is going to get them. And she will do whatever it takes to get there, then reap the rewards of her inevitable stardom.

From writer Tom Ratcliffe of the multi-award-winning VELVET (Velvet "Engaging and important" ÃªÃªÃªÃª The Stage) and the Lustram Award winning Edinburgh Fringe 2022 hit; Wreckage ("Tom Ratcliffe's polished and compassionate script paints a gay couple's relationship with a level of real-life complexity that's not often seen in theatre" ÃªÃªÃªÃª The Scotsman) comes an outrageous, fast-paced dark comedy, laced with irreverent humour and cabaret songs.

Covering our need to be recognised in the increasingly fractured world of social media, and juxtaposing this with the onslaught of hate so often directed at minority communities in the very forums in which they seek to find solace, Fame Whore holds a mirror up to our desperate desire for relevance, and the lengths we may go to get there.

FAME WHORE stars Gigi Zahir, aka Crayola the Queen; a multi-disciplinary drag artist, actor, singer, writer, producer and MC and 2019 QX Cabaret Award nominee for Best Host, Best Producer and Best Ongoing Cabaret. Crayola has been described as "riotously funny" by The Independent and Zahir's recent performance as Trinculo in TEMPEST at Pleasance Theatre was praised that "they have the audience eating out of the palm of their hand" by What's On Stage.

FAME WHORE premieres at the Kings Head Theatre, Islington from 5th - 29th October 2022 before embarking on a small East Anglian tour. FAME WHORE is funded by Arts Council England.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Kings Head Theatre, 115 Upper St, Islington London N1 1QN

DATES: 5th - 29th October 2022

PRESS NIGHT: Tuesday 11th October 2022

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194741Â®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fkingsheadtheatre.com%2Fwhats-on%2Ffame-whore?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Gigi Zahir / Crayola the Queen Lyricist / Performer

Gigi Zahir, aka Crayola the Queen, is a multi-disciplinary drag artist, actor, singer, writer, producer and MC. Gigi trained at The Stella Adler Studio of Acting 2013-16. During an internship at the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 2016-17, Gigi discovered an unshakeable love for drag, and subsequently, cabaret, which has led them down an unexpected but highly rewarding artistic path. Over the years,

Gigi has performed in pantos at Above the Stag (ATS), Her Upstairs, and The Vaults, and has been commissioned to create several solo shows including a children's drag show for the Reading Fringe Festival. Gigi regularly performs at The Glory and The RVT, two of London's most esteemed LGBT+ cabaret venues. In 2019 Gigi received several nominations at the QX Cabaret Awards including Best Host, Best Producer and Best Ongoing Cabaret. Zahir recently starred in Wildcard's TEMPEST at the Pleasance Theatre, Islington

Tom Ratcliffe Writer

Tom is an award-winning, internationally produced writer / actor and is Co Executive Director of Wildcard. He is under commission with Harlow Playhouse. Tom's play EVELYN recently ran at the Southwark Playhouse and Mercury Theatre starring Rula Lenska. Writing credits include: Wreckage (Summerhall), Evelyn (Southwark Playhouse / Mercury Theatre), VELVET (UK & Ireland Tour / Pleasance Courtyard), Circa (Theater de Meervaart, Amsterdam / The Old Red Lion) & Gifted (Pleasance Theatre). Tom was awarded the JB Priestley Award for Writers of Promise in 2020. He was shortlisted for the Old Vic 12 in 2016 and has been longlisted for the Verity Bargate, Theatre503 & Papatango playwriting awards. Short plays have included runs at Theatre503, Old Red Lion Theatre & St James Theatre.

Sarah Allen Producer

Sarah Allen is a producer from Somerset currently based in London. Her work frequently focuses on expanding the practice of producing with an emphasis on wellbeing, collaboration, community-building, and access. She also regularly works as an access support worker for artists working in theatre. In 2020 she graduated from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama with an MA in Creative Producing and has gone on to work on projects at Soho Theatre, Battersea Arts Centre, East Street Arts, and The Royal Vauxhall Tavern.