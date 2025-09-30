Eric Yves Garcia Will Return to Crazy Coqs in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NYC singer/pianist Eric Yves Garcia will return to Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zédel in London with a rousing new solo show on Saturday 4 October, 7pm. Tickets are £25.

From his years at both New York's elite The Carlyle and The Pierre hotels, appearances at Carnegie Hall, 54 Below, Jazz at Lincoln Center and with solo concerts across the US, Garcia is elated to perform in the UK again.

Garcia's latest show, 'Anytime, Any Day, Anywhere' seeks out clues and commonalities in songs traversing generations for universal expression, for compassion. The song list features top-shelf material from Leonard Bernstein, Woody Guthrie, Carole King, Blossom Dearie, Duke Ellington, Alan Bergman, Sinatra, Nat King Cole and John Mayer. Even a bit of P.G Wodehouse and George Harrison? Say no more!

Eric Yves Garcia is one of the most coveted singer/pianists on the New York City scene. Originally hired to perform and mentored by Jean-Claude Baker at his Theatre District fixture, Chez Josephine, Garcia later treaded the boards at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Town Hall, 54 Below, Birdland, enjoyed multiple engagements at Bemelmans Bar and the Cafe Carlyle as well as a residency at The Pierre Hotel. Across the US, venues have included, among others, The Kravis Center, The O'Neill Center, Barrington Stage Company, Ten Chimneys and most recently, The United Theatre. Across the sea, Garcia performed numerous engagements in Paris, while within London, enjoyed return appearances at both The Crazy Coqs and The Pheasantry. For the last 2 decades he has appeared at least once weekly, most often several, in nightlife venues throughout Manhattan, securing him a place as a fixture among live entertainment on offer in that city.

A graduate of Fordham University at Lincoln Center's theater department, he is also proud of his parallel work as a voice actor, primarily narrating audiobooks. Beyond performing, Eric teaches music in after-school outreach to children, while also serving as a musical instructor to elders with memory challenges in the 92nd Street Y's Program For Cognitive Strength.