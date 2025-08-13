Epstein Theatre Launches New Stage Door Bar and Box Office

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre is set to officially launch a new street level bar this week, cementing its huge success since the historic city venue reopened its doors.

The Stage Door in School Lane will be open from noon to late seven days a week and will offer a wide selection of fantastic drink options and delicious pre-show pies.

Theatregoers will also be able to book tickets in person in a new box office which forms part of the city centre venue.

And the bar will also host live music from Friday to Monday each week, offering a platform for the best established and emerging musical talent from across the City Region.

The Stage Door will be officially opened this Saturday, 16 August.

Epstein Theatre bosses have acquired the lease of the venue which previously traded under names including, Present Company and most recently, Café Baggio.

And a major refurbishment of the ground floor has created the stunning new space whose walls are adorned with portraits of Liverpool entertainment legends including Sir Ken Dodd, Paul O’Grady, Cilla Black and Ricky Tomlinson along with stars like Ruth Jones and Jim Broadbent who have appeared on stage at the theatre, and Dame Judi Dench who appeared with her husband Michael Williams in the 1970s and in 1993 famously led a campaign to help save the venue.

The Epstein Theatre’s 110-year history will also be celebrated.

The Stage Door will serve a bespoke selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, cocktails, wine, draft lager, tea and coffee, while tasty pies will be served pre-show – and Epstein audiences will be able to round off their evening out with 10% off post-show drinks.

Meanwhile the new box office will be open seven days a week between noon and 30 minutes after the start of a show.

A second phase of work will see the creation of a special VIP suite upstairs which will link to the backstage of the theatre itself.

The historic Epstein Theatre reopened in April following a two-year closure, and under new leaseholders and a new management team.

A million pounds has been invested in refurbishing the Grade II listed theatre, which is committed to presenting a programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre’s century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.

Since reopening five months ago, audiences have voted with their feet, flocking to enjoy a fantastic range of shows and snapping up more than £100,000 of tickets.

A special gala opening event is due to take place next month, marking the anniversary of Brian Epstein’s birth, while a busy autumn season includes the world premiere of a new Beatles musical Shake it up Baby and an unmissable Christmas panto.

The Epstein started life in November 1915 as the Crane Concert Hall, situated above the Crane brothers’ music emporium in Hanover Street.

The venue was renamed the Crane Theatre in 1938, and in 1967 the lease was taken over by the then Liverpool Corporation. Following refurbishment of the auditorium, including the stage, it reopened the following year as the Neptune Theatre.

A long-time favourite of local amateur drama groups along with visiting performers and comedians, the venue was closed in 2005 due to health and safety concerns. When it reopened its doors in 2011, following a £1.2 million upgrade, it gained its current name – the Epstein Theatre – in honour of the late Brian Epstein.

The theatre is encouraging people to join the Epstein mailing list via the website www.epsteintheatre.com to be the first to hear about future shows.

Epstein Theatre General Manager Anthony Proctor said: “When we reopened the Epstein in April, we knew the demand was there from audiences hungry for great live entertainment. But we said right from the start that we also wanted to offer people a much wider, wrap-around experience.

“The Stage Door bar and box office is the latest phase of redevelopment of the Epstein as a fantastic centre of entertainment. It’s the perfect place to head, whether you’re in town to meet friends for drinks, stopping for a cuppa while shopping, on a big night out at the theatre – or if you just want to pop in and book tickets for any of our brilliant season of shows.”

For more details visit the Epstein Theatre website www.epsteintheatre.com