Emma Dennis Edwards' FUNERAL FLOWERS Embarks on UK Tour

After hugely successful runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018 (winning a Fringe First), the Bunker Theatre and the Roundhouse, Emma Dennis-Edwards' critically-acclaimed one woman show will tour the UK in a new production starring Sarel Madziya. The tour will visit York St John, the North Wall Oxford, Liverpool Everyman, Phoenix Exeter and Nottingham Playhouse. Funeral Flowers will also visit several prisons alongside an outreach programme exploring creative responses to the show from inmates.

Funeral Flowers follows the story of 17-year-old Angelique who longs to be a florist and is forced to navigate the care system when her mother is incarcerated. Part story, part poetry, the play was inspired by the life of Gina Moffat, who began her own floristry business whilst incarcerated at HMP Holloway.

Tour Dates are as follows:

Quad Hall South, York St John

Wed 30 Mar, 7.30pm

North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford

Sat 09 Apr, 7pm

Tickets £10

Part of the Alchemy Festival

https://www.thenorthwall.com/whats-on/funeral-flowers/

01865 319450

South Parade, Oxford OX2 7JN

Liverpool Everyman

Wed 13 & Thu 14 Apr, 7.30pm (Wed 13 Apr with BSL by Ali Gordon)

Tickets from £10

https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/whats-on/funeral-flowers

0151 709 4776

5-11 Hope Street, L1 9BH

Exeter Phoenix

Mon 09 May, 7.30pm

Tickets from £10

https://exeterphoenix.org.uk/events/funeral-flowers/

01392 667080

Bradninch Place, Gandy Street, Exeter, EX4 3LS

Nottingham Playhouse

Fri 13 May, 8pm

Tickets £13

https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/events/funeral-flowers/

0115 941 9419

Wellington Circus, Nottingham NG1 5AF

Runtime: 60 minutes (no interval)

Age guidance: 16+ (contains strong language and descriptions of violence)

Emma Dennis-Edwards - writer

Emma Dennis-Edwards is a Writer/Performer of Jamaican and Trinidadian heritage. For stage, Emma has been a participant at Royal Court, Soho Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith and Oval House writers programmes. Plays include Funeral Flowers which was performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2018 and won the Scotsman's Fringe First Award and the Filipa Bragança award for best female solo performance. It went on to tour venues across London. Her play Bricks was developed on the Old Vic 12 scheme and was shortlisted for the Alfred Fogan Award.For TV, Emma is writing an episode of Champion (Candiace Carty-Williams' new show for BBC) and is in a writersroom for a UKTV/AMC show. Alongside her episodic writing Emma is developing original projects with The Forge, Moonage and Balloon. She was part of the BBC Writers Academy with John Yorke and also wrote a pilot as part of the BBC Drama room.

Jess Edwards - director

Jess Edwards is a director, writer and dramaturg. She chiefly directs new writing, and regularly develops ideas from an early seed with writers, through to first production. She was director of verbatim dance party Hotter and drag girl super group Denim. Her work often explores the queer and female experience. It is pop-tastic, iconoclastic, subversive, and outrageous.She has directed work at the Soho Theatre, Arcola, HighTide, and Theatre503, and many productions at the Edinburgh Festival. She also works internationally, and her work has appeared at the BKA Theater in Berlin. Now, she is developing a new musical with Trafalgar Entertainment Group. She is currently developing her first screenplay.

Sarel Madziya - Angelique

Sarel Madziya is an actor whose credits include: Interruptions, Albatross, Beasts (Lyric Hammersmith) and The Litterati (Vaults). Sarel is also a content creator and has amassed a following of over 515,000 people on TikTok, racking up over 22 million likes (@cocosarel).

FUNERAL FLOWERS - TEAM

Angelique: Sarel Madziya

Writer: Emma Dennis-Edwards

Director: Jess Edwards

Set & Costume Design: Jida Akil

Lighting Design: Pete Rickards

Sound Design: Nicola Chang

Dialect Coach: Jessica Dennis

Production Manager: Pete Rickards - eStage

Technical Stage Manager: Roshan Conn

Rehearsal Stage Manager: Eloina Haines

Producer: Daisy Hale (The Hale Arts Ltd)

Associate Producer: Sean Brooks

Artwork photography: Corinne Cumming

Watch the trailer for the show below!