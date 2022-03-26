Emma Dennis Edwards' FUNERAL FLOWERS Embarks on UK Tour
The UK tour starring Sarel Madziya will stop at multiple theatres and prisons.
After hugely successful runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018 (winning a Fringe First), the Bunker Theatre and the Roundhouse, Emma Dennis-Edwards' critically-acclaimed one woman show will tour the UK in a new production starring Sarel Madziya. The tour will visit York St John, the North Wall Oxford, Liverpool Everyman, Phoenix Exeter and Nottingham Playhouse. Funeral Flowers will also visit several prisons alongside an outreach programme exploring creative responses to the show from inmates.
Funeral Flowers follows the story of 17-year-old Angelique who longs to be a florist and is forced to navigate the care system when her mother is incarcerated. Part story, part poetry, the play was inspired by the life of Gina Moffat, who began her own floristry business whilst incarcerated at HMP Holloway.
Tour Dates are as follows:
Quad Hall South, York St John
Wed 30 Mar, 7.30pm
North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford
Sat 09 Apr, 7pm
Tickets £10
Part of the Alchemy Festival
https://www.thenorthwall.com/whats-on/funeral-flowers/
01865 319450
South Parade, Oxford OX2 7JN
Liverpool Everyman
Wed 13 & Thu 14 Apr, 7.30pm (Wed 13 Apr with BSL by Ali Gordon)
Tickets from £10
https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/whats-on/funeral-flowers
0151 709 4776
5-11 Hope Street, L1 9BH
Exeter Phoenix
Mon 09 May, 7.30pm
Tickets from £10
https://exeterphoenix.org.uk/events/funeral-flowers/
01392 667080
Bradninch Place, Gandy Street, Exeter, EX4 3LS
Nottingham Playhouse
Fri 13 May, 8pm
Tickets £13
https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/events/funeral-flowers/
0115 941 9419
Wellington Circus, Nottingham NG1 5AF
Runtime: 60 minutes (no interval)
Age guidance: 16+ (contains strong language and descriptions of violence)
Emma Dennis-Edwards - writer
Emma Dennis-Edwards is a Writer/Performer of Jamaican and Trinidadian heritage. For stage, Emma has been a participant at Royal Court, Soho Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith and Oval House writers programmes. Plays include Funeral Flowers which was performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2018 and won the Scotsman's Fringe First Award and the Filipa Bragança award for best female solo performance. It went on to tour venues across London. Her play Bricks was developed on the Old Vic 12 scheme and was shortlisted for the Alfred Fogan Award.For TV, Emma is writing an episode of Champion (Candiace Carty-Williams' new show for BBC) and is in a writersroom for a UKTV/AMC show. Alongside her episodic writing Emma is developing original projects with The Forge, Moonage and Balloon. She was part of the BBC Writers Academy with John Yorke and also wrote a pilot as part of the BBC Drama room.
Jess Edwards - director
Jess Edwards is a director, writer and dramaturg. She chiefly directs new writing, and regularly develops ideas from an early seed with writers, through to first production. She was director of verbatim dance party Hotter and drag girl super group Denim. Her work often explores the queer and female experience. It is pop-tastic, iconoclastic, subversive, and outrageous.She has directed work at the Soho Theatre, Arcola, HighTide, and Theatre503, and many productions at the Edinburgh Festival. She also works internationally, and her work has appeared at the BKA Theater in Berlin. Now, she is developing a new musical with Trafalgar Entertainment Group. She is currently developing her first screenplay.
Sarel Madziya - Angelique
Sarel Madziya is an actor whose credits include: Interruptions, Albatross, Beasts (Lyric Hammersmith) and The Litterati (Vaults). Sarel is also a content creator and has amassed a following of over 515,000 people on TikTok, racking up over 22 million likes (@cocosarel).
FUNERAL FLOWERS - TEAM
Angelique: Sarel Madziya
Writer: Emma Dennis-Edwards
Director: Jess Edwards
Set & Costume Design: Jida Akil
Lighting Design: Pete Rickards
Sound Design: Nicola Chang
Dialect Coach: Jessica Dennis
Production Manager: Pete Rickards - eStage
Technical Stage Manager: Roshan Conn
Rehearsal Stage Manager: Eloina Haines
Producer: Daisy Hale (The Hale Arts Ltd)
Associate Producer: Sean Brooks
Artwork photography: Corinne Cumming
Watch the trailer for the show below!