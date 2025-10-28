Elmhurst Ballet School Opens Its Doors For Annual Open Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday 6 November, Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham will open its doors to welcome aspiring dancers to its annual Open Day, offering them, along with their parents and guardians, the opportunity to experience Elmhurst in action on a typical school day.

The Open Day will feature guided tours of Elmhurst’s state-of-the-art facilities, opportunities to meet the school’s expert teachers and artistic team, and a presentation in the school theatre led by members of the Senior Leadership Team and student leaders. Classroom doors will remain open throughout the day, allowing visitors to observe both academic and dance lessons in action and speak with staff. The event is designed to highlight what makes Elmhurst unique while providing a real sense of a typical school day.

Speaking about the open day, Jessica Ward, Principal of Elmhurst Ballet School said: “Our annual open day is one of the highlights of the school year. It offers a wonderful opportunity for visitors to experience life at Elmhurst firsthand and to feel the atmosphere of our school. Elmhurst is not only a leading ballet school but also an outstanding academic environment, where our young dancers study subjects ranging from Mathematics and Art to one of three modern foreign languages. I warmly encourage anyone interested in joining Elmhurst to come along, explore our facilities, meet our welcoming staff and students, and discover what it’s like to live, dance, and learn within the vibrant Elmhurst community.”

Founded in Camberley, Surrey in 1923, Elmhurst was one of the UK’s first vocational dance schools. In 2004, the school relocated to a purpose-built facility in Edgbaston, Birmingham, establishing a close association with Birmingham Royal Ballet. Elmhurst boasts a rich history of distinguished alumni and remains a world-renowned centre of excellence, offering full-time vocational training in ballet alongside a comprehensive academic education.

Elmhurst Ballet School trains and educates students aged 11 to 19. Admission is by audition, with students joining from Year 7 and graduating after Year 14. In a typical year, around 80% of students receive financial support to train at Elmhurst. Approximately 20% of students come from the Midlands, 65% from across the UK, and 15% from overseas.

Choosing the right school is a pivotal step in a young dancer’s journey. Many Elmhurst students live on-site, often leaving home at a very young age. For many families, sending a child to Elmhurst may be their first experience with a vocational and boarding school. The open day provides an important opportunity to address any questions or concerns, reassuring prospective students and their families that Elmhurst could be the right choice for their training and development.

Jessica Ward added, “We want to help prospective students make an informed choice about where to study. At our open day, young dancers and their families can tour our beautiful site, including our state-of-the-art theatre, dance studios, and welcoming accommodation. They’ll have the chance to speak with our staff and teachers for valuable insights into our training and to get any questions answered, meet current students to hear about their experiences at Elmhurst, and learn more about tuition fees and the financial support available. Visitors will also discover how our sector-leading Health & Wellbeing services support students and gain a clear understanding of our audition and application process to feel confident and prepared.

“For families visiting from outside Birmingham, I’d also encourage them to explore our vibrant city, which offers a unique mix of history, culture, and entertainment, and is home to Europe’s youngest population.”

Elmhurst Ballet School will hold its open day on Thursday 6 November. Attendance is free, but places must be booked in advance via: https://www.elmhurstballetschool.org/en/whats-on/events/