Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson To Star In New Musical HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE

Jass and Finn have survived the apocalypse - but can their relationship take the strain? What do you do when the last person on earth no longer floats your boat?

'Help! We are Still Alive', Book & Lyrics by Imogen Palmer (She/They) Music & Lyrics by Tim Gilvin (He/Him) is a hilarious, gig-style queer, comedy musical about keeping the romance alive when everything else is dead as a doornail.

It's '28 Days Later' meets 'When Harry Met Sally' with catchy and heart-breaking songs.

Cast:

Elijah Ferreira (He/Him) as Finn, South African born actor and musician, recently played Hedwig's husband and roadie Yitzhak in 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' at Leeds Playhouse and Manchester's Home. Other roles include 'Safe' at Hackney Empire.

Jade Johnson (She/Her) as Jass was in 'Book of Mormon' and the gala of 'The Pirate Queen' in the West End. 'The Color Purple' at Cadogan Hall and 'Club Mex: Immersive Club Musical' at Hope Mill in

Manchester.

Creative team:

Director Georgie Rankcom (They/Them) OFFIE nominated for their blazing (The Guardian) revival of Anyone Can Whistle at Southwark Playhouse

Musical Director Ben McQuigg (He/Him)

Set and Costume Lu Herbert (They/Them)

Lighting Designer Lucía Sánchez Roldán (She/Her)

Sound Designer Simon Arrowsmith (He/They)

Stage Manager Imogen Brown (She/Her)

Photography Danny Kaan (He/Him)

Artwork Jed Berry (He/Him)