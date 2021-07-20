Eastival Adds a Second Day to its Lineup

After overwhelming support for Eastival, the team have pulled a second day out the bag giving East London's Three Mills Island a rare opportunity to witness orchestral interpretations of some fabled albums from the past.

The 16 piece orchestra complete with full string sections will perform Dr Dre's 2001, Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Beyonce's Lemonade, Destiny's Child's Greatest Hits, Frank Ocean's Blonde vs Orange and Daft Punk's Greatest Hits.

Eastival will create an environment where everyone knows the words, singing along to a setting sun alongside beautifully crafted visuals that will accompany the orchestra on stage. Taking place on Sunday 8th August, Street Feast are treating London to an imaginative day of entertainment surrounded by incredible food for just £15.

The open-air rendition of classic albums is a rare spectacle for London to witness, being performed back to back will provide six hours of live string filled beats with rappers and singers to accompany. Moving through the sterling back catalogue of some of the greats, Sunday will be a boozy day with mates reminiscing on old times.

Prince fans will also get a special treat, renowned DJ Rob Da Bank and Tayo team up to provide an open-air Prince experience. The pair will drop a booty-shaking array of sing-along anthems and fat floor fillers. Expect the deepest cuts, amazing remixes, cheeky bootlegs, and incredible cover versions to keep the party bouncing long after the orchestra goes home. This will a celebration of Dance, Music, Sex, Romance, it's guaranteed to be historic and a fitting tribute to Prince.

Saturday has already been announced with disco party starters Horse Meat Disco with further acts to be announced soon. Food will carry over meaning Sunday will be filled with much of the same food as Saturday. Expect El Pollote's latino fried chicken, Fundi Pizza, No Bonez vegan wings, White Men Can't Jerk, Burger & Beyond and BOB's Lobster, with many more to be announced.

Eastival is brought to us by Street Feast, the same team that created Dinerama, Hawker House and Giant Robot. Now they are using the event expertise to create a two day festival for East London. Street food specialists and vibe veterans, this event will be no different.

Learn more at www.streetfeasteastival.com

The festival runs Saturday & Sunday August 7th - 8th 2021, from 12pm - 11pm.