ENTER THE DRAGONS Come to Worthing

Enter the Dragons bring their hilarious combination of laugh-out-loud joy, dissent and touching humility to Worthing.



Enter the Dragons is a riotous, surreal odyssey which explodes the myths about getting older. Expect fantastical characters, ridiculous puppetry and extreme wigs. A knock-out combination of laugh-out-loud joy, dissent and touching humility for anyone who is considering ageing. Enter the Dragons will be at the Connaught Studio on Thrusday 28 November at 8pm.



Written and performed by Ecole Philippe Gaulier alumni Abigail Dooley and Emma Edwards, this award-winning production mixes elements of clowning, puppetry and physical comedy with a narrative that expertly subverts the traditional hero's journey and reframes it from the perspective of the mature woman. Banished from the land of the young, and beset by challenges, riddles and obstacles, our Protagonist must navigate this weird landscape, guided by mystical creatures and Seers who have gone before.



Enter the Dragons navigates modern ideals of beauty, sex and feminism. Dooley and Edwards present a comedic call-to-arms, marrying a wry exploration of the trials and tribulations of ageing with a delightfully dark surrealism as our protagonist embarks on an epic quest to halt the ageing process - or at least re-brand it.



Abigail Dooley has written, devised and performed work with many companies including, Trestle Theatre Company, Told by an Idiot, Compagnie Philippe Gaulier, Keith Johnstone, The Gate Theatre. She co-wrote, devised and directed "For the Love of Chocolate" with Amanda Waring who was nominated for Best Actress at the Brighton Festival. She teaches extensively at drama schools and universities, including LISPA, Mountview, ALRA, Royal Court Young People's Theatre, Middlesex University and City and Islington College.



Emma Edwards was joint artistic director of Facepack Theatre Company since 1991, creating shows and education throughout Britain and Europe. The award-winning company has been featured in The Guardian and Times Educational Supplement for our outstanding work with young people. She recently wrote and directed Mischief and Mysteries in Moominvalley, a unique interactive puppet show, commissioned by Moomin Characters and performed at The Southbank Imagine Festival and in residence at Kew Gardens. She is a freelance teacher, director and dramaturg offering a variety of skills-based workshops for universities, schools and colleges.



Tickets for Enter the Dragons are available from £12.50 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You