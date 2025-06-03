ECHOES OF NUWA: The Last Human Project Makes Edinburgh Fringe Preview at The Omnibus Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When Nüwa created humanity, she believed they would live in joy and harmony forever. She mended the sky with five-colored stones, halted the great Catastrophe, and ascended-confident her work was complete. But thousands of years later, humanity obliterated itself with the press of a few tiny buttons. Nüwa never returned. Instead, she left her three minions-the Muddy Lolos-to take on the task of rebuilding. Through endless experiments, they tinker with the dimensions of humanity, searching for a version that can truly cherish life. After countless failures, one question remains: does humanity have a future?

Fusing classical Chinese stagecraft into modern storytelling, Muddy Lolos brings a brand new version of the legend of Nüwa to the Omnibus Theatre for Edinburgh Fringe Preview, an iconic figure of Chinese culture boldly reimagined for today's era of uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. Combining live acoustic, shadow play, and movement-based performance and directed by Daniel York Loh (recently seen opposite Mark Rylance in the West End production of Dr Semmelweis), Echoes of Nüwa welcomes dreamers, myth-lovers and fans of post-apocalyptic wonders to step through the ashes of a broken world to build the future of humanity together.

Muddy Lolos is a dynamic theatre group formed by three innovative female actors and theatre makers-Chia-Yi Chan, Jinyu Dan and Qianyi Wang. Drawing on our rich Chinese cultural heritage, we are dedicated to revitalising ancient Chinese narratives and values for a modern audience through a female lens. Our work is characterised by a fearless blending of tradition and contemporary storytelling, aiming to spark dialogue and inspire audiences through fresh interpretations of time-honoured myths.

