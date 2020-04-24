Donors Help Guildford Fringe Festival Reach Half-way Milestone In £10,000 Crowdfunder Campaign

Generous donors have delighted and reassured Guildford Fringe Festival organisers by helping them to reach the half-way milestone in their current Crowdfunder campaign. More than 50% of their fundraising £10,000 target has now been reached. The fundraising page - https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/guildford-fringe-festival - closes on 13th May 2020 at 6:09pm.

Whilst any donations are gratefully received, however small, 'rewards' offered in return for pledges include a virtual hug (£8), a prize draw to win theatre tickets and a bottle of bubbly (£10), a chance to take over Guildford Fringe Instagram (£15), comedy club tickets for two and a bottle of bubbly (£50), Friends of the Fringe membership (£108), a Private Public Speaking Class with Nick Wyschna (£150), and a Dance Party for you and your friends run by Charlotte Bateup (£250).

Guildford Fringe Festival, which was set up in 2013, is now Guildford's largest independent arts festival, running every July. As previously announced, due to Covid-19 this summer's multi-arts festival sadly had to be cancelled. A Crowdfunder campaign was subsequently set up, with funds raised going directly back into the Festival to ensure that it can still run in 2021.

Guildford Fringe is a very small business, run by two full-time employees, Nick Wyschna and Charlotte Bateup. They said: "It's a pleasure to be part of the community and to add to Guildford's cultural scene but ticket sales are the bulk of our income and without events there will be zero income in the months ahead. We are extremely grateful for the generous support of everyone who has donated so far. Huge thanks are due in particular to Guildford Fringe Festival's newest Patrons, John and Kathy Eagle, and David Jukes and Caroline Gilroy for their generous support."

New patron Caroline Gilroy said: "We are long-time supporters of the Fringe. We, and our family, simply love live theatre and go out of our way to attend as many Fringe events as we can throughout the year, including Gag House Comedy Clubs and the Adult Panto. We love the innovation of the Fringe, especially its unusual but always atmospheric locations and sheer creative energy. There really is nothing else quite like it and it deserves to thrive."

An alternative way to support Guildford Fringe is to book show tickets in advance:

Pinocchio Gets Wood the Summer Adult Panto at the Back Room of the Star Inn, Guildford, from 7 - 19 September (rescheduled from the original July dates)

Two by Jim Cartwright at the Back Room of the Star Inn, Guildford, from 2 - 7 November

D!CK the Adult Panto at the Back Room of the Star Inn, Guildford, from 25 November - 9 January

Beauty and the Beast - Godalming's professional family pantomime, at the Borough Hall from 12 - 24 December

For more information about Guildford Fringe Festival, visit https://www.GuildfordFringe.com or call Nick Wyschna on 01483 361101.





