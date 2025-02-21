Diversity Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour in 2026 With SOUL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Diversity is set to take to the road on a major new tour of the UK and Ireland in spring 2026. The UK's most successful dance group will bring their new concept tour SOUL to 31 towns and cities, performing over 60 dates between February and May 2026, including an exciting five-show residency at the Cliffs Pavilion in Diversity's hometown Southend.

The 2026 tour is based around the technological advancements of artificial intelligence, what the future holds, and what it truly means to be human within the digital age. With matinee and evening shows across the spring half term and Easter holidays, there are plenty of opportunities for all the family to join in with the excitement.

Tickets will be available from Friday, 28 February at 9.30am.

The future is now. Humans have become plugged in and completely connected to a world full of Artificial Intelligence – A world in which it is hard to distinguish reality from fiction. AI has become so advanced it's considered a life form of its very own.

Is this the next stage in our evolution? What exactly have we created? What makes us human? ...SOUL.

Diversity rose to stardom after winning the third series of Britain's Got Talent in 2009. Since then, the dynamic dance group has gone on to sell out multiple tours across the UK and Ireland, perform to the masses with countless television and live shows, receive the award for Virgin Media's ‘Must see Moment of 2020' at the British Academy Television Awards, and launch dance space Diversity Studio in 2023 based in its native Essex.

The studio offers in person and live-streamed dance classes to all age groups, taught by core members of Diversity.

Diversity Studio has proved such a success as a community dance space that Diversity has now announced the opening of a second studio in Birmingham this April. More information can be found at www.diversitystudio.co.uk

Diversity have once again partnered with anti-poverty charity The Trussell Trust who work to provide emergency food and support to those locked in poverty while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK. Upon ticket purchase, fans can opt in to add a £1 donation to the charity per transaction. For more information go to www.trusselltrust.org.

The members of Diversity continue to excel in their careers outside the dance group as well.

In 2023 Ashley Banjo was awarded an MBE for his commitment and service to dance. Alongside his work choreographing and performing with Diversity, Ashley has devoted his time to teaching dance to communities, appearing as a judge on ITV's Dancing on Ice, and offering his expertise as a host in the BAFTA-nominated The Real Full Monty and International Emmy Award, Broadcast Award and Royal Television Society Award-winning The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night. Ashley also had the honour of co-presenting the Pride of Britain Awards, working alongside Carol Vorderman.

Jordan Banjo has also hosted a variety of TV shows such as BBC One's primetime and BAFTA-nominated The Greatest Dancer. Jordan and Diversity's Perri Kiely also hold a prestigious slot on breakfast radio presenting KISS Breakfast every weekday.

Diversity continues to elevate and push the boundaries of innovation, and its storytelling is unparalleled, with each performance providing a captivating narrative filled with energy, emotion and raw talent. Be sure to get your tickets now for an unforgettable night of storytelling and dance.

Ashley Banjo said: "We are so excited to announce the Soul tour for 2026! It's a privilege to be able to share our passion for dance and performance with audiences across the UK and Ireland. Since the beginning, Diversity has been about celebrating individuality and the power of storytelling, and the Soul tour will be no different. We can't wait to create some unforgettable moments and connect with everyone. Get ready for something special!"

Tour Dates

Wednesday 11 February: Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

Thursday 12 February: Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

Friday 13 February: Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

*Saturday 14 February: Birmingham Alexandra Theatre (matinee)

*Wednesday 18 February: Milton Keynes Theatre

*Friday 20 February: Milton Keynes Theatre

*Saturday 21 February: Milton Keynes Theatre (matinee)

Monday 23 February: Ipswich Regent

Tuesday 24 February: Ipswich Regent

Thursday 26 February: Cardiff New Theatre

Friday 27 February: Cardiff New Theatre

Saturday 28 February: Cardiff New Theatre (matinee)

Monday 2 March: Bath Forum

Tuesday 3 March: Bath Forum

Thursday 5 March: Stoke-on-Trent Regent Theatre

Friday 6 March: Stoke-on-Trent Regent Theatre

Saturday 7 March: Gateshead The Glasshouse International Centre (matinee and evening)

Tuesday 10 March: Stockton Globe

Wednesday 11 March: Hull Connexin Live

Friday 13 March: Sheffield City Hall

Saturday 14 March: Sheffield City Hall (matinee)

Monday 16 March: Liverpool Empire

Tuesday 17 March: Liverpool Empire

Thursday 19 March: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Friday 20 March: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 21 March: Oxford New Theatre

Sunday 22 March: Oxford New Theatre (matinee)

Tuesday 24 March: Portsmouth Guildhall

Wednesday 25 March: Portsmouth Guildhall

Friday 27 March: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Saturday 28 March: Eastbourne Congress Theatre (matinee and evening)

Monday 30 March: Guildford G Live

Tuesday 31 March: Guildford G Live

Wednesday 1 April: Swansea Arena

Thursday 2 April: Swansea Arena

*Saturday 4 April: Brighton Centre (matinee and evening)

*Sunday 5 April: Bournemouth IC (matinee and evening)

*Tuesday 7 April: Bristol Beacon

*Wednesday 8 April: Bristol Beacon

*Thursday 9 April: London Palladium

*Friday 10 April: London Palladium

*Saturday 11 April: London Palladium (matinee)

*Wednesday 15 April: Manchester Opera House

*Thursday 16 April: Manchester Opera House

*Friday 17 April: Manchester Opera House (matinee)

*Saturday 18 April: Blackpool Opera House (matinee and evening)

Monday 20 April: York Barbican

Tuesday 21 April: York Barbican

Thursday 23 April: Glasgow King's Theatre

Friday 24 April: Glasgow King's Theatre

Saturday 25 April: Glasgow King's Theatre (matinee)

Sunday 26 April: Edinburgh Playhouse (matinee and evening)

Tuesday 28 April: Dundee Caird Hall

Friday 1 May: Killarney Gleneagle INEC Arena

Saturday 2 May: Dublin Convention Centre (matinee and evening)

Sunday 3 May: Belfast Waterfront (matinee)

Wednesday 6 May: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday 7 May: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Friday 8 May: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Saturday 9 May: Southend Cliffs Pavilion (matinee and evening)

*UK school holidays

