Denzel Westley-Sanderson Will Direct THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

It was announced yesterday at a special Royal Theatrical Support Trust (RTST) ceremony that the winner of the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award 2021, Denzel Westley-Sanderson, will direct a new production of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest - in a co-production between English Touring Theatre (ETT), Leeds Playhouse and Rose Theatre.

Oscar Wilde's genius humour meets contemporary culture in this theatrical rollercoaster packed with chart-toppers, shade, wit, and plenty of gags.

Award-winner Denzel Westley-Sanderson breathes fresh new life into Wilde's sharpest and most outrageous comedy: The Importance of Being Earnest.

This vibrant retelling brings warmth, relevance, and unique insight to this classic satire about dysfunctional families, class, gender, and sexuality.

Denzel Westley-Sanderson's production of The Importance of Being Earnest will tour in Autumn 2022, with dates and venues to be announced.

Richard Twyman, Artistic Director of ETT and Holly Gladwell, Executive Producer (Maternity Cover) of ETT, commented, "We're extremely excited to begin work on Denzel Westley-Sanderson's RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award-winning production this Autumn. This is ETT's fourth year collaborating with the Royal Theatrical Support Trust; an award which opens up national stages to a director at a crucial point in their career, giving them the opportunity to share work with audiences across the country. This is a unique award which has led to some of the most thrilling work we've made at ETT, and we're delighted to be working with Denzel on his production, in partnership with Leeds Playhouse and the Rose Theatre. He's an intuitive, playful, and visionary director and we can't wait to see what he will do with this iconic text."

Denzel Westley-Sanderson commented, "I'm honoured to have received the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award. Touring is such a vital part of the theatre industry, and I'm excited to be a part of that, and to open the season at Leeds Playhouse with The Importance of Being Earnest. Expect all the sass, shade, and wit this play has to offer."

Denzel Westley-Sanderson is a Theatre Director and workshop facilitator based in London; Denzel trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts on the MA theatre directing course graduating in 2017. After graduating, Denzel was a part of the Resident Directors' pool at the Almeida Theatre in 2017-2018.

Denzel has worked across several different genres and styles of performance, working with new writing, musicals, opera, devising and dance theatre, working alongside the CTC Dance Company as the company's director. In 2019, Denzel directed the show Identity, which won the award for 'Exciting New Work' at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Denzel has previously worked with the participation team at the Donmar Warehouse on a number of schools project across London. In 2020, Denzel co-directed Jesus Christ Superstar - The Concert at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. In December 2020, Denzel was the Associate Director on Dick Whittington at the National Theatre and in 2022 he was Associate Director on Small Island, also at the National Theatre.

The RTST is a charity whose mission is to promote the public's knowledge, experience and appreciation of theatre and drama, and thereby play a part in securing the future of British theatre. The charity is supported by many of the leading names in British theatre.



The RTST aims to fulfil its mission by diverse means, including: supporting new and established theatre companies, including regional companies; supporting up-and-coming theatre practitioners; promoting the works of major internationally renowned dramatists; and encouraging theatre-going. Support is provided in the form of grants and in other forms including the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award, profile-raising through some of the leading names associated with the RTST and awareness-building through its developing promotional channels. Visit www.rtst.org.uk.



The RTST is registered as a charity in England and Wales with registered number 254671. The RTST is a company limited by guarantee incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 921909. Registered office: First Floor, 100 Victoria Embankment, London, EC4Y 0DH