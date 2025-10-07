David Gilna Returns With New Show DID I EVER TELL YA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following his acclaimed world tour of A Bolt From D’Blue—which played to sold-out houses from New York to Los Angeles, Dublin to Liverpool—Irish writer, actor, and storyteller David Gilna will return home with two special end-of-year performances of his brand-new show, Did I Ever Tell Ya.

After earning five-star reviews and standing ovations around the world, Gilna continues to affirm his place as one of Ireland’s most dynamic contemporary voices in theatre.

Did I Ever Tell Ya premiered earlier this year at The Viking Theatre, followed by a critically acclaimed run at The Civic Theatre. The production, directed by Frank Allen, has been praised as “a powerful combination and a winning formula”—a collaboration that celebrates resilience, creativity, and the enduring Irish spirit.

Gilna will bring the show to The Lark Concert Hall, Dublin, before transferring to Liverpool’s Royal Court Theatre as part of the Liverpool Irish Festival.

The Lark performance marks a return to the venue where Gilna’s previous sold-out tribute to the late Malachy McCourt culminated in a moving onstage tribute with McCourt’s ashes—an unforgettable gesture that deepened Gilna’s connection to the Irish-American storytelling legacy.

With humor, heart, and a lightning bolt of truth, Did I Ever Tell Ya continues Gilna’s mission to find transformation through storytelling.

Performances

The Lark Concert Hall, Dublin – Thursday, October 16, 2025

The Royal Court Theatre, Liverpool – Wednesday, November 22, 2025 (Liverpool Irish Festival)