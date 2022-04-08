Darlington Hippodrome to Host Family Easter Workshops

Darlington Hippodrome is offering a fun and creative programme of craft and dance workshops for families on Thursday 14 April. Book your place on one of two sessions - morning or afternoon, where you will enjoy dance workshops on the Hippodrome stage followed by an arts and crafts workshop and an Easter Egg hunt around the theatre.

The workshops are suitable for the whole family. Participants will receive a full box of crafting materials to create Easter cards and decorations to take home with them. The dance workshops, presented by the D Project Dance Company will be fun, lively sessions for all abilities.

Join us for Easter at the Hipp on Saturday 14 April, tickets are priced just Â£7 each for adults and children. The morning session is from 10.15am to 1pm with the afternoon session from 1pm to 4pm. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult, adults are required to purchase their own tickets.

For more information or to book call the Box Office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk.