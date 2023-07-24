Darlington Hippodrome Reveals Summer 2023 Events Programme

Darlington Hippodrome offers amazing opportunities for adults, families and young people to have some creative fun this summer with a series of workshops and classic films.

From designing and producing silver jewellery to learning the intricate skills of Doodle Stitching, Darlington Hippodrome’s programme of summer events provides the perfect opportunity for individuals looking for new creative outlets or for those searching for ways to keep the family entertained over the summer holidays.

On Thursday 27 July at 5.30pm enjoy some calming Mindful Movement (18+). This session is all about moving your body to help the mind. Dance is proven to have therapeutic advantages so come and join us in an open safe space to switch off from the external noise and tune into yourself.

Join us on Monday 31 July, 10.00am for our Youth Dance Day (7-14yrs). Come and try out a fun mix of dance styles from contemporary to street dance with Debbie, our youth dance leader. All abilities are welcome.

From Wednesday 2 August to Saturday 5 August at 10.30am & 1.30pm enjoy a screening of some classic family films in the beautiful surroundings of the Darlington Hippodrome auditorium. With Encanto, Trolls, Peter Rabbit 2 and Paddington on offer there is something for everyone to enjoy.

On Friday 4 August at 1.00pm & 3.00pm you can take part in our Youth Theatre Taster Day. If you would like to see what our fun and exciting Youth Theatre sessions are all about, then this is for you. Our experienced tutor team will get you improvising, being a character, and of course, playing some ever popular drama games! There are two workshops on offer, 1.00pm to 3.00pm for ages 7 – 10 and 3.00pm to 5.00pm for ages 10 – 13.

Tickets are already in short supply for Curious Crafts with artist Abigail Lagden on Thursday 10 August. Join Abigail as she leads you into an enchanted world through craft and design. Abigail will be holding three workshops to create beautiful objects including Dragon Eggs (7+), Magic Wands (7+) and Fabric Sculpting (18+).

On Saturday 12 August textiles designer Jessica Grady will be on hand to help you create your very own stitched mini mandala (8+) and also get you inspired with a Doodle Stitching (18+) workshop.

For lovers of all things floral, on Friday 18 August at 6.00pm take part in a special workshop with Nattrass Flowers to create your own summer wreath which will include beautiful fresh foliage, flowers and dried materials. A hot drink is also included in the cost of the workshop.

For the more daring of you, on Friday 19 and 26 August we will introduce you to the world of Burlesque (18+). Enjoy two fabulous workshops - An Introduction to Burlesque and Pose, Pause & Please with Ebony Silk.

Tickets are also in short supply to create your own sterling silver ring or a set of three stacking rings. There’s a family friendly workshop at 2.00pm and an adult workshop at 6.00pm on Thursday 24 August – the adult workshop includes a glass of Prosecco to get you in the creative mood.

With the school holidays nearly over it’s time for some Gin Tasting with Masons of Yorkshire on Friday 25 August at 6.00pm. Join us on the Hippodrome stage with a member of the Masons of Yorkshire team who will guide us through a tasting of a selection of their range of gins. There will also be locally sourced food platters on offer all evening.

For any budding set designers or those who just love to build, you can Make Your Own Theatre Set on Tuesday 29 August at 11.00am. In this special workshop led by our own theatre Technician, Poppy, you’ll build your own theatre set design box. Follow the process of professional set designers and let your imagination run wild.



To book or for more information on all the summer events on offer at Darlington Hippodrome call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk