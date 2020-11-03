Darlington Hippodrome Resumes Weekly Online Quiz

The Darlington Hippodrome 'Friday night pub quiz without the pub' quiz will be streamed live on the theatre's Facebook page at 7.30pm each Friday in November.

Between March and August this year whilst nationwide lockdown restrictions were in place, Darlington Hippodrome streamed weekly, fun quizzes live on Facebook giving people the opportunity to have some social interaction, keep minds active and to raise a smile.

Over the last couple of months when the Hippodrome was allowed to re-open, a quiz was streamed live online once a month from the venue's café bar to fit within the busy schedule of events at the theatre.

Now, with the venue having to close through November, the weekly Friday night Hippodrome quiz will resume on 6 November with Marketing Officer Julian Cound as the regular quizmaster.

Homes can take part as one team or more - you can make up your own forfeits for the losing team, or you can take part as an individual - there are no prizes - it's all just a bit of fun. All you need is a pen and plenty of paper to write down your answers.

Rebecca Howarth, Sales and Marketing Manager at Darlington Hippodrome told us "Julian is a warm and engaging quizmaster and his online quizzes have proved incredibly popular with people joining in week after week from their homes in Darlington and far beyond. When the venue re-opened in September and we were able to host these quizzes in the Hippo Lounge in front of a limited live audience as well as online, tickets sold out within hours of being released. I'm really looking forward to joining in from my kitchen table this Friday night."

Councillor Andy Keir said "The feedback we have received from these quizzes has been so positive - they are a great way to start the weekend and an opportunity to meet virtually with other families for an hour or so to test your general knowledge."

