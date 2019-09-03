Darlington Hippodrome Launches New Exhibition

Over the last twelve months members of the Darlington Embroiderers' Guild attended tours of Darlington Hippodrome to take inspiration from the story, characters and the building itself to each develop a piece of embroidery that reflects their own interest or connection to the theatre.

An exhibition of the finished works of art is now open to the public in the ground floor gallery at Darlington Hippodrome.

2019 marks the 40th Anniversary of the founding of Darlington Branch of the Embroiderers' Guild. Members are celebrating by taking centre stage at the Hippodrome Theatre with the creation of a collection of traditional & contemporary embroideries and stitched textiles entitled 'In the Limelight'.

These new pieces are inspired by all things theatre and drama related and promise to be as exciting and varied as the art form they represent.

The Gallery display also offers an opportunity to see the seven panel series 'Darlington in Stitches', created by members and gifted to the town on 30 September 2000.

To learn more about Darlington Hippodrome and the shows on offer visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the box office on 01325 405405





