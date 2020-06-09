Darlington Hippodrome Celebrates Pride Month 2020

To celebrate Pride Month 2020, Darlington Hippodrome will be lit up in rainbow colours throughout the month.

Councillor Andy Keir says "Lighting up Darlington Hippodrome in rainbow colours is a fun and eye-catching way of celebrating the diversity of Darlington's community."

Programming and Development Director Heather Tarran-Jones says, "When the theatre closed in March, we were ready to announce some colourful events to celebrate Pride Month. Lighting up the venue in the rainbow of the Pride flag signals our commitment to inclusivity and diversity. I'm really excited that our Sales and Marketing Manager, Rebecca Howarth, has been accepted as a fellow on the Arts Marketing Association's Audience Diversity Academy, a programme that was due to start in May."

Darlington Hippodrome encourages equity and equality in everything they do including training and developing employees and constantly monitoring and reviewing work practices.

For full information on Darlington Hippodrome and future productions visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You