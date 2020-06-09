Darlington Hippodrome Celebrates Pride Month 2020

Article Pixel Jun. 9, 2020  
Darlington Hippodrome Celebrates Pride Month 2020

To celebrate Pride Month 2020, Darlington Hippodrome will be lit up in rainbow colours throughout the month.

Councillor Andy Keir says "Lighting up Darlington Hippodrome in rainbow colours is a fun and eye-catching way of celebrating the diversity of Darlington's community."

Programming and Development Director Heather Tarran-Jones says, "When the theatre closed in March, we were ready to announce some colourful events to celebrate Pride Month. Lighting up the venue in the rainbow of the Pride flag signals our commitment to inclusivity and diversity. I'm really excited that our Sales and Marketing Manager, Rebecca Howarth, has been accepted as a fellow on the Arts Marketing Association's Audience Diversity Academy, a programme that was due to start in May."

Darlington Hippodrome encourages equity and equality in everything they do including training and developing employees and constantly monitoring and reviewing work practices.

For full information on Darlington Hippodrome and future productions visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Arkansas Public Theatre Cancels Summer Production of PIPPIN; Rescheduled METEOR SHOWER
  • Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 15!
  • Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 15 Announced