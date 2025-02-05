Dante Or Die's INSIDE ODDS ON Comes to The 02 Centre Camden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dante or Die's pop-installation Inside Odds On will be coming to London in March following a successful tour of high streets across the UK last year.

Discover the human stories behind the screen as the company invite you into the lives of those affected by online gambling. The award-winning company and site-specific pioneers are once again being creatively ambitious by transforming an empty shop into a moving space where these real experiences come to life.

An attendee of Rochdale exhibition said ‘I've come by three days in a row but not been able to come in as I have lost money on slot machines. I watched the film on my phone and whilst it doesn't fully connect with my type of gambling, it has kept me off slot machines for three days now, longest time in a while and I want to come back tomorrow and explore more of the exhibition.'

Take a seat in a submerged betting shop and watch Odds On, an award-winning interactive film that places you in the heart of a fantasy gambling world. Create a player profile, log into the fictional slots game Pearls of Fortune, and take your first spin. As you navigate the highs and hidden truths of online gambling, you'll uncover a window into the lives of others behind the screen.

The accompanying exhibition explores the impact of gambling on real people and their families. Discover heartfelt accounts, research with charities, and conversations with victims of gambling harm. The installation reveals the raw, emotional realities that are woven into the film.

Inside Odds On was nominated for Best Creative Exhibition of the Year in the We Are Creative Awards celebrating creative work in the Midlands

The internationally renowned company are one of the country's leading site-specific specialists and recognised for constantly pushing boundaries in creating surprising, intellectually thrilling, socially ambitious and emotive visions, both on stage and online and this new incarnation is no exception.

Comments