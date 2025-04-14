Danny Robins' UNCANNY: FEAR OF THE DARK Adds Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A brand new Uncanny stage show, Uncanny: Fear of the Dark, will embark on a UK tour from September 2025 - March 2026. The first Uncanny live stage show I Know What I Saw was one of the best-selling paranormal shows in theatre history. Now, Danny Robins and his team of experts are back with all-new, thrillingly terrifying, real-life stories and witness accounts that will have audiences utterly gripped.

New dates are announced in Wolverhampton, Dublin, Darlington, Belfast, Swindon, Ipswich, Norwich and Southampton. Extra dates have been added in Salford, Nottingham, Brighton, Liverpool, North Wales, Leicester and Bristol due to popular demand.

This is no ordinary podcast show. This is story-telling and paranormal investigation at its peak. With a backdrop of spine-tingling sound design, video projection and theatrical magic, Danny will bring to life accounts of hauntings, apparitions, poltergeists, UFOs and events that seem to defy logical explanation, examining them with the help of experts, psychologist Dr Ciarán O'Keeffe and writer and parapsychologist Evelyn Hollow, with input from audiences who will get the chance ask questions, come up with theories and share their own potentially paranormal experiences.

As always, whether you are Team Sceptic, Team Believer or somewhere in between, everyone is welcome. So the question is: ‘Are you afraid of the dark? Or are you brave enough to try to solve these chilling, intriguing mysteries?

Uncanny: Fear of the Dark is written and performed by Danny Robins, creator of the hugely successful BBC Radio 4 podcasts and global hits, Uncanny, The Battersea Poltergeist and The Witch Farm, the BBC TV series Uncanny and the award-winning West End play 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

Danny Robins said ‘Taking Uncanny on the road and meeting thousands of fans over the last two years has been thrilling for me, so it's great to be hitting the road again. If you love ghost stories and want to try and make sense of these strange mysteries, we can promise you a fun, thought-provoking, scare-filled night out. Across the podcast, TV series and live show, there's been no shortage of new stories to tell. Each case is hand-picked for the format and the atmosphere at the live shows has been electric. I can't wait to welcome people back at some new venues this time, as well as inviting new audiences along for the ride,'

Uncanny: Fear of the Dark is directed by Sam Hodges (Brown Girls Do It Too (Soho/UK tour) for Tilted, The Shadow Factory, Nuffield Southampton Theatres).

Founder of Tilted Sam Hodges said ‘With live podcast shows on the rise, what makes Tilted's approach unique is creating shows that are inherently theatrical, playful and interactive, and, with the help of a brilliant design team, the extraordinary stories that Uncanny features offer a unique opportunity to do just that'.

The recommended age limit is 10+ but parental discretion is advised, and the running time is 120 minutes plus interval.

Tour Dates

18 - 20 September: Quays Theatre, The Lowry, Salford

21 September Nottingham Theatre Royal

23 September: Royal & Derngate, Northampton

24 September: New Theatre, Oxford

25 September: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

26 - 27 September: Theatre Royal, Brighton

30 September: Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

2 - 4 October: Liverpool Playhouse

5 - 6 October: Grand Opera House, York

7 - 8 October: New Theatre, Cardiff

18 October: Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

19 October: Regent Theatre, Stoke

20 October: GLive, Guildford

21 October: Theatre Royal Nottingham

22 October: Fareham Live

23 October: Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

25 October: Lighthouse, Poole

26 October: Theatre Royal, Plymouth

4 November: Grand Theatre Wolverhampton

5 November: Theatr Clwyd, Mold

6 & 7 November: Curve Theatre, Leicester

8 November: Grand Theatre, Blackpool

9 November: Theatre Royal, Newcastle

10 November: Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

11 November: Eden Court, Inverness

12 November: His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

18 - 22 November: Bristol Old Vic

27 - 29 January: Leeds Playhouse

1 February: Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

3 & 4 February: Theatre Clwyd

5 February: The Lowry, Salford

8 February Hippodrome, Darlington

9 February: Grand Opera House, Belfast

13 February: King's Theatre, Glasgow

16 - 17 February: Cheltenham Everyman

18 February: Sheffield Lyceum

1 March: Birmingham Hippodrome

4 March: Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

6 March: Regent Theatre, Ipswich

8 March: Theatre Royal, Norwich

22 March: Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Comments