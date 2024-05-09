Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL Appointed Chair of their Board of Trustees at Sheffield Theatres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sheffield Theatres announces Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL as Chair of their Board of Trustees.

Dame Julie Kenny said: “I’m delighted to become Chair of the Sheffield Theatres Board. Sheffield Theatres is a force, nationally and locally. A leader in British theatre, renowned for making extraordinary work, the theatres are a jewel in the city’s crown and treasured by so many in our region.

I’m looking forward to working with the team of dedicated and passionate staff and trustees as we look ahead to the next exciting chapter; continuing the top-quality productions on our stages, extending our warm welcome and sense of belonging for all our communities, and fuelling the future through participation and talent development.”

Tom Bird, Chief Executive of Sheffield Theatres said: “We’re overjoyed to welcome Dame Julie as Chair of Sheffield Theatres. This wonderful organisation deserves an exceptional Chair, and in Julie we have found that. She brings with her a perfect combination of: a love for the arts; a passionate commitment to serving the people of South Yorkshire; extensive experience of working with local and national government; and an unrivalled business brain. Everyone at Sheffield Theatres welcomes her to our organisation with warmth and excitement for the future.”

Dame Julie Kenny is a successful, multi award-winning South Yorkshire-based entrepreneur. Julie’s CBE in 2002 and Honorary Doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University were conferred in recognition of her contribution to industry and business in the region.

A leading figure in business, her award-winning company Pyronix Limited, which designed and developed patented alarm security equipment, was founded from her home in 1986, and sold in 2016 with a turnover in excess of £28million. Julie is Non-Executive Chair of Robson Handling Technology Limited and Non-Executive Director of AESSEALS Limited and SBD Group Limited, and Chair of two national committees dealing with security, resilience and growth for the Defence, Security and Tech UK Sector. Having been appointed by the Government to serve on many different Boards since 1995, Julie has specialised in economic regeneration, business growth, partnerships and upskilling people. She currently serves as Chair of Maltby Learning Trust, a multi academy trust comprising seven schools.

Chair of the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, Julie received a Damehood for her work with heritage in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June 2019. Serving as a Deputy Lieutenant for South Yorkshire since 2005, Julie was also High Sheriff of South Yorkshire 2012/13 and in 2023/24 became the second woman Master Cutler in 400 years of the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire.

Dame Julie Kenny becomes Chair in July 2024 and joins fellow Sheffield Theatres Trust board members Arnie Singh, Stephen Betts, Ruth Bourne, Anni Domingo, James Garnett, Cllr Brian Holmshaw, Eleanor Lang, Neil MacDonald, Kirsten Major, Ruth McDonald, Rosie Neave, John Pickering, Cllr Safiya Saeed, and Cllr Ann Woolhouse.

