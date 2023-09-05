DUGSI DAYZ Comes to New Diorama in October

Performances run 3 – 14 October 2023.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

DUGSI DAYZ Comes to New Diorama in October

The riotous British-Somali comedy Dugsi Dayz returns to NDT for two weeks only following rave reviews and awards at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Winner: BBC Writersroom Popcorn Award, Edinburgh Fringe 2023 and New Diorama & Underbelly Untapped Award 2023 supported by Concord Theatricals & Nouveau Riche

Four students find themselves stuck in dugsi detention... Inspired by The Breakfast Club, this is a hilarious and authentic exploration of friendship between Somali girls from Side eYe Productions and writer Sabrina Ali.

What did they do to end up here? And is there any chance of them getting on? Salma, Yasmin, Munira, and Hani each see the world in radically different ways. As they subvert Somali folk tales and reminisce about their childhoods, this hour together may reveal that they have more in common than they thought.

Dugsi Dayz returns to NDT after sold-out previews in July and a smash-hit Edinburgh Fringe run at Underbelly, where it won the BBC Writersroom Popcorn Award, rave reviews, and was named a breakout hit of the festival by Rolling Stone.

Hannah Abdule, Artistic Director at Side eYe said 'We're positively gobsmacked by the show's reception! Our Edinburgh Fringe run was electrifying and now we're buzzing to be back with our friends at NDT!'

Side eYe Productions is an award-winning company invested in uplifting stories and work developed by primarily Black Muslim women. All their theatre productions - from HOME (2019) to Dugsi Dayz (2022) - debuted at the annual Somali Week Festival. The company not only side-eyes the exclusionary tendencies of mainstream theatre but actively seeks to create opportunities for all.




